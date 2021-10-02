When it comes to repairing and upgrading your home, there’s one company who puts experience, knowledge, high quality products and customer service together to give customers exactly what they’ve been dreaming of.

EC2 Ltd has worked with clients in and around Tayside for over 10 years, bringing their ideas to life. And after 18 months where people have spent more time at home than ever before, customers are looking to make big changes.

Staying at home, making home different

Company director, David Robertson, explained: “Before the pandemic, most people didn’t spend a lot of time at home. But that has all changed in the last year and a half and now people want to do major upgrades to their homes.”

David added that many families are using money normally spent on big holidays abroad on repairs and upgrades to their properties.

And whether you are brand new to home renovation, or have done it many times before, the EC2 team will be on hand from start to finish to ensure you end up living in the home you’ve always dreamt of.

“When we do a job, whether it’s a new extension, windows, cladding or Sarnafil flat roofing, our efforts and outcomes surpass the UK’s high-end home improvements companies.”

EC2 Ltd offers many home improvement services

Its highly skilled workforce offers a range of home improvement services including:

full extensions

window and door replacements

cladding, roofline and rainwater systems

Sarnafil flat roof systems

As well as structural and exterior work, EC2 is also renowned for its work on interiors, including fitting new bathrooms, kitchens and utility rooms when part of your full extension or renovation project.

It’s a true one-stop-shop for home transformations; its experts can even take care of plumbing, electrics and decoration.

In short, the EC2 team have the skills and knowhow to tackle any room in your house. If you’ve got more than one job to be done, then the fact that their team can take care of it all will ultimately save you time and the stress of juggling multiple trades people and companies.

Customer satisfaction is a top priority

Customer John Thornton from Carnoustie, who had worked done by EC2 Ltd during the pandemic, said:

“The work was completed in four days with no disruption caused what-so-ever and the place was left spotless. “The manner in which they went about the job says a lot for EC2 and we want to thank them for giving us something with which we are truly delighted. “If anyone is contemplating having similar work done, I cannot recommend EC2 Ltd strongly enough.”

David added: “When it comes to your home, you shouldn’t be looking for the cheapest possible option, but the company who can give you the best value for your money, and that’s where we excel.

“We have tradespeople who specialise in one specific trade, rather than one person doing multiple trades.

“It means that every member of our team is an expert in their area and combined we offer years of experience as specialists in the building and home improvement industry.”

