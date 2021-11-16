36 Absolutely ‘Radishing’ Gardening gift ideas

An error occurred. Please try again.

We’ve got some perfect present picks in our absolutely ‘radishing’ garden gifts guide.

If someone in your life has a green thumb, knowing what would make the ideal Christmas present for them can be difficult (especially if you aren’t a fan of gardening yourself and can’t find the right end of a trowel!).

But just because you aren’t a fan of getting your hands dirty doesn’t mean you can’t get a great gift – and we’ve even included a few for those who prefer to enjoy the great outdoors in a more relaxed way!

So if you are looking for a gift for a person with a passion for plants and a love of green spaces, we’ve got the perfect picks in our handy garden gift guide.

1. I Love You A Whole Bunch Gardening Set

All gardeners need the right tools and this personalised set includes a fork and trowel, that are made from high quality carbon steel.

Finished with lacquered ash handles, you can engrave them with your chosen name.

The tools also come with handy wrist straps and are presented in a personalised bag with a special message from you.

2. Personalised Crazy Plant Man Garden Tool Set

For the ‘crazy plant man’ in your life, this personalised garden tool set would make a great Christmas gift. The sturdy trowel and fork are made by Draper Tools.

The perfect addition to any mad gardener’s tool kit!

3. Personalised Crazy Plant Lady Garden Tool Set

It’s not just the men that go nuts for gardening! Write the name of the woman in your life who is plant daft on the handy bag, which contains the right tools for digging into the dirt.

4. Crazy Plant Lady Mug

Even the most keen gardeners need to take a break, and what better way than over a cuppa?

The personalised Crazy Plant Lady Mug is a great gift idea (and, depending on the budget, could be the perfect Secret Santa present).

5. Personalised BBQ tool set

Okay, so it’s not exactly BBQ season (unless you are a true grill die-hard) but it fast will be, and budding grillmasters will need the right tools for hosting the first garden get-together of 2022.

This personalised set comes with tongs, a meat brush, spatula with bottle opener and a pronged fork.

Make it truly one-of-a-kind by putting a special message for the giftee on the front of the kit’s case.

6. Tool bench mug

For the person whose shed is their domain, the tool bench mug shows off their DIY love – and you can even print their name on it!

7. Personalised Street Road Sign

If you have a dad who escapes to a shed or summer house in the garden for a bit of peace and quiet, this sign is a great stocking-stuffer.

Expertly engraved in oak, the sign lets everyone know they are now entering the Man Cave – and who’s the boss!

8. Official Royal Horticultural Society Mug Set

Flowers will be in bloom on Christmas Day with this set of two personalised Royal Horticultural Society mugs.

The set is finished in a branded gift box with an acetate lid, making this a lovely gift for the flower-lover in your life.

9. Official Royal Horticultural Society Planters

A charming pair of porcelain planters from the Royal Horticultural Society, personalise these for your chosen recipient with a message.

10. Official Royal Horticultural Society Tea Towel

Featuring a fixed quote, ‘How lovely is the silence of growing things’, this mint green waffle weave cotton tea towel can be personalised.

Another idea from the Royal Horticultural Society, the tea is 100% cotton and a hardy kitchen accessory they are sure to love.

11. Personalised Heart Cream Watering Can

This large watering can is great for indoor and outdoor use and will make a great gift for any keen gardener.

Just choose the personalisation you would like to go in the heart design, along with the colour of heart you’d like.

It’s the perfectly personalised way to keep indoor and outdoor plants watered all year round!

12. Personalised Flower Planter

A gardener’s job doesn’t end in winter – a lot of the time it just moves indoors, which is why this flower planter is a great present.

This smart and contemporary white rectangular planter comes with removable wooden feet and easily fits three standard-sized pots.

You get to write two lines of text featuring on the front of the planter, along with a modern flower design.

13. Personalised BBQ Glove

Another one for the BBQ kings and queens, you can put on a special message, pick the colour of the glove and even choose which hand it’s for, depending on if the person you are giving it to is a lefty or a righty!

14. Rolling Seat

There’s a reason why some people call gardening “back-breaking work”, but this gift makes it a breeze.

You can sit down while gardening and even roll along the side of the bed without getting up!

Fairly light-weight yet durable, the seat is made from steel and strong PVC and is easy to roll or pick up and move.

If you know a gardener who has joint or back pain, put this at the top of the gift list this Christmas.

15. Denim BBQ Apron

Make it clear who is in charge of the cooking in your garden with this personalised denim apron by putting their name on it!

The apron is made from a hard-wearing denim so it’ll last for many barbecues for years to come.

16. Comfy Garden Kneeler

The comfy garden kneeler spares gardeners’ knees thanks to its comfortable kneeling platform.

But it does more than that – it has side arms to help you get back on your feet after the weeding has been done and you can flip it over and it makes a handy chair to enjoy some chill time in your green space.

Even better – it folds up flat for easy storage and transportation!

17. The Secret History of the British Garden with Monty Don

Something to enjoy while you relax and let the turkey settle in your tummy.

This two-disc DVD set will allow you to travel with world-famous gardener and horticultural expert Monty Don to some of Britain’s most interesting, influential and important gardens.

He unearths the secrets behind the gardens through plans, diaries, letters and more.

18. My Weekly Gardening Calendar 2022

It’s not Christmas unless someone gets a calendar as a present!

Those with a passion for gardening are going to love this month-by-month guide by Susie White, My Weekly’s gardening columnist.

Packed full of expert advice and tips, this calendar will help your loved one make their garden look as spectacular as possible.

You can also enjoy Susie’s wonderful photography as she takes us on a journey through a whole year in her stunning garden.

19. Grow Your Own Subscription

If you have a friend or family member who loves growing their own fruit, veg and herbs, a subscription to Grow Your Own magazine is a must!

Every issue comes with bonus gifts and discounts just for subscribers and it’ll arrive through your letterbox before it hits the shelves. It’ll be like they get another present every month!

20. Indoor Christmas Hyacinth

Pre-order this beautiful flower now for delivery from December 6th.

Lovely hyacinths have been planted into unique hand-woven baskets and then sprinkled with fairy lights to add a little Christmas magic.

Each basket is fully-lined and the hyacinths will be supplied in bud, ready to slowly unfurl over several weeks– the cooler the room, the longer the display.

And it’s the gift that will keep on giving, because once flowered it can be planted in the garden so it can be enjoyed over and over.

21. Orange Christmas Cactus & Copper Pot

Mix it up this year with a non-traditional festive plant gift.

Certain to catch the eye, your chosen recipient will enjoy bell-shaped orange blooms helping to brighten up any home during the dull winter months.

22. Gin and Tonic Plant

A quirky gift for the gin lover in your life, Philotheca myoporoides, when rubbed or brushed against, releases a fragrance reminiscent of a freshly poured gin and tonic.

Once Christmas is over, pick a sheltered spot in the garden to plant and you’ll enjoy white blooms come spring.

23. Amaryllis Bauble

A bonnie gift introducing some bright colour to bleak winter days, our Amaryllis Bauble is the perfect table centrepiece you have been searching for.

24. Red Amaryllis & Red Snowflake Pot

Another fabulous centrepiece option, Red Amaryllis arrives planted in lovely snowflake pot with soil topped with decorative moss.

25. Azalea

Growing into a striking lollipop-like shape, an Azalea is an excellent indoor plant.

Available in Red or Pink, Azalea look great whether placed at the side of fireplace, sofa or on side tables and they don’t require a lot of maintenance.

A little pruning here and there will keep the plant looking its best!

26. Cottage Garden Jigsaw Collection

One for when the weather outside is truly frightful and there’s no way to do any pruning or digging.

This collection of four jigsaws all feature beautiful gardenscapes and could even provide a bit of inspiration for future green space plans!

27. Herb Garden Gauntlet

Once veg and herbs have been harvested from gardens, they need cooked and eaten!

This herb garden-themed mitt will protect hands from hot pots and trays and bring a bit of the outside into the kitchen.

28. Herb Garden Tea Towel

And if you are looking for something to go with the gauntlet, why not pair it with the herb garden tea towel?

The beautiful illustrations will brighten up any kitchen space and bring a touch of warmth on those cold days.

29. Herb Garden Double Oven Glove

Another of our herb garden kitchen series, the double oven glove is pretty and practical.

With winter being all about big pots of soup and casseroles, this will fast become one of the most used items in the recipient’s kitchen.

30. Herb Garden Tea Cosy

There’s nothing more needed on a chilly winter morning that a good old cup of tea and this tea cosy will make sure it stays nice and hot, while looking stylish!

Combine it with the other parts of our herb garden design collection and it would be a fabulous Christmas present for a gardener who also enjoys time in the kitchen.

31. Botanic Garden Tea Cosy

Botanics is a beautiful floral pattern that has been skillfully illustrated and painted, depicting many of our British flowering plants.

Keep your tea warm and your kitchen bright with this tea cosy which has a co-ordinating trim and hanging loop.

32. Personalised Deckchair

A classic, colourful deckchair you can personalise, this a great gift idea for those who like to relax outdoors with a good book.

Simply choose from a range of colours and personalise with a name of your choice.

Made from sustainable hardwood finished with teak oil, these comfy chairs are perfect for in the garden, a day out at the beach or a camping adventure.

33. Maya Hanging Egg Chair

Stylish, comfortable, great for spot of outdoor relaxation, our Maya Hanging Egg Chair can be a great garden feature.

Your chosen recipient will love floating through a long summer’s day with a good read.

34. Evlo Garden Bench

Following a trusted traditional design, our garden bench is made from quality timber.

Ideal for relaxing out in the garden, the bench is a great back up option when you need to extend your dining table come barbecue season.

35. Festive Natural Grab and Go Bouquet

Each unique, loosely arranged, featuring a beautiful selection of dried flowers and grasses, a Grab and Go bouquet brings a little of the outdoors inside.

Great for vase displays, the bunch includes muted hues, pine cones, birch twigs, and traditional preserved greenery.

36. Pink Dried Flower Posy With Mini Milk Bottle

A stunning addition to any home, gift someone a posy of dried, hand-tied flowers.

Presented in a mini milk bottle, the posy includes hues of purple, pink, greens and neutral shades.

Explore our Gardening Range