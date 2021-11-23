Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PROPERTY: Fife farm has 339 acres and farmhouse for £1.3 million

By Jack McKeown
November 23 2021, 11.02am
Post Thumbnail

A farm near Cowdenbeath has gone on sale for offers over £1.3 million

Lumphinnans Farm sits on 339 acres of gently undulating land. It looks north over Loch Ore and Benarty Hill to historic Loch Leven.

At its heart is a five-bedroom country house built around the 1870s when the area was flush with wealth from the coal mining boom.

The land sits between 360 and 426 feet above sea level. It lies in a single block, like a clenched hand. A long finger of land points northwest between woodlands to the Lochfilly Burn.

For many years Lumphinnans was worked as a cattle farm and the lush grassland, predominantly Class 3.2, is suitable for grazing. It also has significant potential for tree planting – an important consideration so soon after the Cop26 climate summit.

Handsome farmhouse

The two-storey country house sits at the centre of the farm, surrounded by agricultural buildings. Though in need of renovation and modernisation, it is a handsome house of some architectural merit.

With high ceilings and terrific views, as well as original features such as working shutters and an arched window, it could be transformed into a magnificent country home.

While Lumphinnans is ideal for continued agricultural use, it may also be attractive to lifestyle buyers looking to create a home with privacy and seclusion. An owner could spend an afternoon walking around their land without ever retracing their steps.

Great location

Nearby Lochore Meadows Country Park offers fishing, cycling routes, horse riding, watersports, walking and an adventure playground. Loch Leven Nature Reserve, further north, provides an unrivalled opportunity to observe a wealth of wildlife.

Meanwhile the A92 is close by and links to the M90 motorway. Edinburgh and Perth are within very easy commuting distance.

Anyone interested in Lumphinnans Farm should move soon as competition is likely to be intense.

Lumphinnans Farm is on sale with Baird Lumsden for offers over £1.3 million. 

