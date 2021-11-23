PROPERTY: Fife farm has 339 acres and farmhouse for £1.3 million

An error occurred. Please try again.

A farm near Cowdenbeath has gone on sale for offers over £1.3 million

Lumphinnans Farm sits on 339 acres of gently undulating land. It looks north over Loch Ore and Benarty Hill to historic Loch Leven.

At its heart is a five-bedroom country house built around the 1870s when the area was flush with wealth from the coal mining boom.

The land sits between 360 and 426 feet above sea level. It lies in a single block, like a clenched hand. A long finger of land points northwest between woodlands to the Lochfilly Burn.

For many years Lumphinnans was worked as a cattle farm and the lush grassland, predominantly Class 3.2, is suitable for grazing. It also has significant potential for tree planting – an important consideration so soon after the Cop26 climate summit.

Handsome farmhouse

The two-storey country house sits at the centre of the farm, surrounded by agricultural buildings. Though in need of renovation and modernisation, it is a handsome house of some architectural merit.

With high ceilings and terrific views, as well as original features such as working shutters and an arched window, it could be transformed into a magnificent country home.

While Lumphinnans is ideal for continued agricultural use, it may also be attractive to lifestyle buyers looking to create a home with privacy and seclusion. An owner could spend an afternoon walking around their land without ever retracing their steps.

Great location

Nearby Lochore Meadows Country Park offers fishing, cycling routes, horse riding, watersports, walking and an adventure playground. Loch Leven Nature Reserve, further north, provides an unrivalled opportunity to observe a wealth of wildlife.

Meanwhile the A92 is close by and links to the M90 motorway. Edinburgh and Perth are within very easy commuting distance.

Anyone interested in Lumphinnans Farm should move soon as competition is likely to be intense.

Lumphinnans Farm is on sale with Baird Lumsden for offers over £1.3 million.