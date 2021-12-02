Gift these 8 beautiful plants this Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

We start with a quirky idea guaranteed to be a talking point this Christmas…

1. Gin and Tonic Plant

A quirky, slightly unusual choice to start, this Gin and Tonic Plant is set to make for a memorable gift this Christmas.

Supplied pre-planted in a decorative red pot, this plant (Philotheca myoporoides) releases a fragrance reminiscent of a freshly poured gin and tonic when its foliage is rubbed or brushed against.

Once Christmas is over, plant outside in a sheltered spot and your chosen recipient will enjoy scented blooms when spring arrives.

2. Azalea

Available in a choice of colours (pink, white and red), a beautiful Azalea can be the perfect side table feature.

Growing into a lollipop shape, a little pruning makes for a striking talking point this winter.

3. Narcissus Paperwhites & Copper Snowflake Pot

Specially prepared to flower during the festive season, this pot of dainty Paperwhites arrive pre-planted in a snowflake-embellished pot.

Five bulbs tucked under soil and decorative moss produce multi-headed plants your chosen recipient will love this festive season.

4. Amaryllis & Gold Illuminated Vase

Best positioned on a sunny windowsill, this gorgeous scarlet Amaryllis is the perfect addition to the home this winter.

Accompanied by an illuminated gold pot, this plant produces trumpet-shaped blooms that will last for weeks.

5. Christmas Cactus & Plum Pot

Breaking away from the traditional, this first Cactus produces blooms in striking shades of pink and white.

Arriving in a plum-coloured pot, this is one of the most eye-catching plants on today’s list.

6. White Amaryllis & White Snowflake Pot

Another excellent option, our festive White Amaryllis plant first produces lance-shaped foliage followed by beautiful blooms lasting for weeks.

7. Amaryllis Bauble

Our stylish Amaryllis Bauble adds much-needed colour to dreary winter days.

Within 6-8 weeks of arrival, giant blooms will grow out of a rather chic Christmas bauble.

Requiring very little maintenance (a little watering), this plant also looks great on windowsills.

8. Orange Christmas Cactus & Copper Pot

Perfect for brightening up the home during winter, this Christmas Cactus will grow lovely orange blooms appearing among succulent green foliage.

