Gift these 8 beautiful plants this Christmas

We start with a quirky idea guaranteed to be a talking point this Christmas…
1. Gin and Tonic Plant
A quirky, slightly unusual choice to start, this Gin and Tonic Plant is set to make for a memorable gift this Christmas.
Supplied pre-planted in a decorative red pot, this plant (Philotheca myoporoides) releases a fragrance reminiscent of a freshly poured gin and tonic when its foliage is rubbed or brushed against.
Once Christmas is over, plant outside in a sheltered spot and your chosen recipient will enjoy scented blooms when spring arrives.
2. Azalea
Available in a choice of colours (pink, white and red), a beautiful Azalea can be the perfect side table feature.
Growing into a lollipop shape, a little pruning makes for a striking talking point this winter.
3. Narcissus Paperwhites & Copper Snowflake Pot
Specially prepared to flower during the festive season, this pot of dainty Paperwhites arrive pre-planted in a snowflake-embellished pot.
Five bulbs tucked under soil and decorative moss produce multi-headed plants your chosen recipient will love this festive season.
4. Amaryllis & Gold Illuminated Vase
Best positioned on a sunny windowsill, this gorgeous scarlet Amaryllis is the perfect addition to the home this winter.
Accompanied by an illuminated gold pot, this plant produces trumpet-shaped blooms that will last for weeks.
5. Christmas Cactus & Plum Pot
Breaking away from the traditional, this first Cactus produces blooms in striking shades of pink and white.
Arriving in a plum-coloured pot, this is one of the most eye-catching plants on today’s list.
6. White Amaryllis & White Snowflake Pot
Another excellent option, our festive White Amaryllis plant first produces lance-shaped foliage followed by beautiful blooms lasting for weeks.
7. Amaryllis Bauble
Our stylish Amaryllis Bauble adds much-needed colour to dreary winter days.
Within 6-8 weeks of arrival, giant blooms will grow out of a rather chic Christmas bauble.
Requiring very little maintenance (a little watering), this plant also looks great on windowsills.
8. Orange Christmas Cactus & Copper Pot
Perfect for brightening up the home during winter, this Christmas Cactus will grow lovely orange blooms appearing among succulent green foliage.