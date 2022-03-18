20 Garden furniture solutions to help refresh your outdoor space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

20 Garden furniture solutions to help refresh your outdoor space

By DC Thomson Shop
March 18 2022, 7.02am
Georgia Lounge Fire Pit Set
Georgia Lounge Fire Pit Set.

Browse a selection of garden furniture solutions including dining sets and benches that will help you relax and unwind in your green space.

1. Fleur de Lys Garden Bench

Fleur de Lys Garden Bench
Fleur de Lys Garden Bench.

Lovely addition to the garden, the Fleur de Lys Garden Bench is easy to look after and hardwearing.

Powder-coated black colour with subtle gold highlights, this bench is perfect for updating your outdoor space.

Click here for more info

2. Ariana 6 Seat Garden Dining Set

Ariana 6 Seat Garden Dining Set
Ariana 6 Seat Garden Dining Set.

Made from durable aluminium, the Ariana Garden Dining Set is perfect for social gatherings out in the garden.

Stylish and low maintenance, you’ll enjoy lovely detailing on the included all-weather weave, stackable armchairs.

Click here for more info

3. Waverley 4 Seat Garden Dining Set

Waverley 4 Seat Garden Dining Set
Waverley 4 Seat Garden Dining Set.

Arriving with four stylish high-backed armchairs, the Waverley 4 Seat Gardening Dining Set is bright, graceful and easy to care for.

Finished in a soft sandstone colour and hand detailing, the set is completed by peppercorn cushions featuring black piping.

Click here for more info

4. Waverley 2 Seat Bench with Cushion

Waverley 2 Seat Bench with Cushion
Waverley 2 Seat Bench with Cushion.

Ideal for patio areas, the heard-wearing Waverley 2 Seat Bench is easy to look after.

Powder-coated in a tasteful soft sandstone colour, the bench arrives with a “peppercorn” colour cushion with black piping.

Click here for more info

5. Carolina 2 Seat Garden Bench

Carolina 2 Seat Garden Bench
Carolina 2 Seat Garden Bench.

Constructed from non-rusting aluminium, the Carolina 2 Seat Garden Bench is a long-lasting addition to the garden.

Featuring hummingbird and flower detailing on the seatback, simply pick out your favourite spot, unwind and admire all of your hard work in the garden for years to come.

Click here for more info

6. Georgia Lounge Fire Pit Set

Georgia Lounge Fire Pit Set
Georgia Lounge Fire Pit Set.

The Georgia Lounge Fire Pit Set is designed to keep you cosy long into the evening.

A sturdy design, the set features a bronzed effect powder-coated paint finish and a central fire pit hearth with grill and spark guard.

Included armchairs are stackable for space spacing and have rubber adjustable feet.

The set also arrives with all-weather cushions and a grill-lifting fork.

Click here for more info

7. Farmyard Garden Bench

Farmyard Garden Bench
Farmyard Garden Bench.

With a black powder-coated aluminium frame with subtle gold highlights, the Farmyard Garden Bench is a fantastic addition to the garden.

Farmyard Garden Bench.
Farmyard Garden Bench.

Well suited to the UK climate, the bench depicts a nostalgic and detailed farmyard scene.

Click here for more info

8. Charlotte 4 Seat Garden Dining Set

Charlotte 4 Seat Garden Dining Set
Charlotte 4 Seat Garden Dining Set.

Easy to care for with a non-rusting cast aluminium table and four stacking armchairs (with cushions); this Charlotte set harks back to the Victorian Country House era.

Finished in a soft bronze colour, this set is great for patio areas.

Click here for more info

9. Broxden 8 Seat Garden Dining Set

Broxden 8 Seat Garden Dining Set
Broxden 8 Seat Garden Dining Set.

Another option harking back to the Victorian Country House era, the Broxden 8 Seat Garden Dining Set is made from cast aluminium.

The set arrives with a table, large and removable lazy Susan and eight stacking armchairs complete with cushions.

Click here for more info

10. Broxden 6 Seat Garden Dining Set

Broxden 6 Seat Garden Dining Set
Broxden 6 Seat Garden Dining Set.

A six-seat option, this Broxden set features a table, removable lazy Susan (64cm diameter) and stackable chairs with cushions.

Click here for more info

11. Broxden Bistro 2 Seat Garden Set

Broxden Bistro 2 Seat Garden Set
Broxden Bistro 2 Seat Garden Set.

Long-lasting and sturdy, the Broxden Bistro Set features tasteful detailing in the tabletop and seat backs.

The set is finished in a soft bronze, with the included table having a diameter of 75 centimetres.

Click here for more info

12. Broxden Side Garden Table

Broxden Side Garden Table
Broxden Side Garden Table.

A great companion for days spent on the sun lounger, the Broxden side table is finished in a soft sandstone colour.

Click here for more info

13. Alabama Corner Lounge Set with Gas Fire Pit

Alabama Corner Lounge Set with Gas Fire Pit
Alabama Corner Lounge Set with Gas Fire Pit.

Manufactured from non-rusting aluminium, this next furniture set looks great on deck or patio areas.

This set features a 16kw gas fire pit that, thanks to an included cover, can serve as a table when not in use.

You will also receive three plump turquoise scatter cushions complimenting the all-weather “Quick Dri” Graphite grey cushions (machine washable).

Click here for more info

14. Alabama Corner Lounge Set

Alabama Corner Lounge Set
Alabama Corner Lounge Set.

Stylish, practical and made from non-rusting aluminium, the Alabama Lounge Set arrives with All Weather “Quick Dri” graphite grey cushions and three turquoise scatter cushions.

The set features an adjustable height coffee or dining table, just lift and rotate 90 degrees.

Click here for more info

15. Alabama Rectangular Gas Firepit

Alabama Rectangular Gas Firepit
Alabama Rectangular Gas Firepit.

Designed to help keep you warm well into the evening, the Alabama Rectangular Gas Firepit features a modern grey-brushed effect paint finish and a central gas fire pit hearth.

Click here for more info

16. Aperta Bistro Set with Adjustable Height Table

Aperta Bistro Set with Adjustable Height Table
Aperta Bistro Set with Adjustable Height Table.

Add a little bit of luxury to the garden with this great-value Aperta Bistro Set.

With a mixed grey weave and blended grey all-weather cushions, the set looks great in modern or more traditional garden areas.

The height of the included table can be adjusted as required with an easy lift and twist motion.

Click here for more info

17. Napoli Folding Bistro Set with Reclining Armchairs

Napoli Folding Bistro Set with Reclining Armchairs
Napoli Folding Bistro Set with Reclining Armchairs.

The great-value Napoli Folding Bistro Set with Reclining Armchairs set is well suited to the often-unpredictable Scottish weather.

Two reclining armchairs and a toughened glass top table arrive ready to be enjoyed, no self-assembly required.

Click here for more info

18. Levante 4-Seat Set

Levante 4-Seat Set
Levante 4-Seat Set.

This next Levante set looks fantastic in both traditional and more modern garden settings.

Featuring a neutral colour scheme, this set has a mixed grey weave and blended grey all-weather cushions.

Click here for more info

19. San Marino Compact Corner Lounge Set

San Marino Compact Corner Lounge Set
San Marino Compact Corner Lounge Set.

A great option for smaller gardens, the San Marino is a wonderful all-weather weave set.

The set has an attractive textured smokey grey weave and dark grey cushions.

Click here for more info

20. Levante Reclining Coffee Set

Levante Reclining Coffee Set
Levante Reclining Coffee Set.

With a mixed grey weave and blended grey all-weather cushions, this set has a neutral palette fitting perfectly in both traditional and more modern gardens.

Enjoy your outdoor space thanks to comfortable high-back Levante armchairs with toughened glass top table.

Click here for more info

Browse all Garden Furniture

Transform your green space with our Garden Furniture range. Click here to browse our full selection.

