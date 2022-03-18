20 Garden furniture solutions to help refresh your outdoor space

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Browse a selection of garden furniture solutions including dining sets and benches that will help you relax and unwind in your green space.

1. Fleur de Lys Garden Bench

Lovely addition to the garden, the Fleur de Lys Garden Bench is easy to look after and hardwearing.

Powder-coated black colour with subtle gold highlights, this bench is perfect for updating your outdoor space.

2. Ariana 6 Seat Garden Dining Set

Made from durable aluminium, the Ariana Garden Dining Set is perfect for social gatherings out in the garden.

Stylish and low maintenance, you’ll enjoy lovely detailing on the included all-weather weave, stackable armchairs.

3. Waverley 4 Seat Garden Dining Set

Arriving with four stylish high-backed armchairs, the Waverley 4 Seat Gardening Dining Set is bright, graceful and easy to care for.

Finished in a soft sandstone colour and hand detailing, the set is completed by peppercorn cushions featuring black piping.

4. Waverley 2 Seat Bench with Cushion

Ideal for patio areas, the heard-wearing Waverley 2 Seat Bench is easy to look after.

Powder-coated in a tasteful soft sandstone colour, the bench arrives with a “peppercorn” colour cushion with black piping.

5. Carolina 2 Seat Garden Bench

Constructed from non-rusting aluminium, the Carolina 2 Seat Garden Bench is a long-lasting addition to the garden.

Featuring hummingbird and flower detailing on the seatback, simply pick out your favourite spot, unwind and admire all of your hard work in the garden for years to come.

6. Georgia Lounge Fire Pit Set

The Georgia Lounge Fire Pit Set is designed to keep you cosy long into the evening.

A sturdy design, the set features a bronzed effect powder-coated paint finish and a central fire pit hearth with grill and spark guard.

Included armchairs are stackable for space spacing and have rubber adjustable feet.

The set also arrives with all-weather cushions and a grill-lifting fork.

7. Farmyard Garden Bench

With a black powder-coated aluminium frame with subtle gold highlights, the Farmyard Garden Bench is a fantastic addition to the garden.

Well suited to the UK climate, the bench depicts a nostalgic and detailed farmyard scene.

8. Charlotte 4 Seat Garden Dining Set

Easy to care for with a non-rusting cast aluminium table and four stacking armchairs (with cushions); this Charlotte set harks back to the Victorian Country House era.

Finished in a soft bronze colour, this set is great for patio areas.

9. Broxden 8 Seat Garden Dining Set

Another option harking back to the Victorian Country House era, the Broxden 8 Seat Garden Dining Set is made from cast aluminium.

The set arrives with a table, large and removable lazy Susan and eight stacking armchairs complete with cushions.

10. Broxden 6 Seat Garden Dining Set

A six-seat option, this Broxden set features a table, removable lazy Susan (64cm diameter) and stackable chairs with cushions.

11. Broxden Bistro 2 Seat Garden Set

Long-lasting and sturdy, the Broxden Bistro Set features tasteful detailing in the tabletop and seat backs.

The set is finished in a soft bronze, with the included table having a diameter of 75 centimetres.

12. Broxden Side Garden Table

A great companion for days spent on the sun lounger, the Broxden side table is finished in a soft sandstone colour.

13. Alabama Corner Lounge Set with Gas Fire Pit

Manufactured from non-rusting aluminium, this next furniture set looks great on deck or patio areas.

This set features a 16kw gas fire pit that, thanks to an included cover, can serve as a table when not in use.

You will also receive three plump turquoise scatter cushions complimenting the all-weather “Quick Dri” Graphite grey cushions (machine washable).

14. Alabama Corner Lounge Set

Stylish, practical and made from non-rusting aluminium, the Alabama Lounge Set arrives with All Weather “Quick Dri” graphite grey cushions and three turquoise scatter cushions.

The set features an adjustable height coffee or dining table, just lift and rotate 90 degrees.

15. Alabama Rectangular Gas Firepit

Designed to help keep you warm well into the evening, the Alabama Rectangular Gas Firepit features a modern grey-brushed effect paint finish and a central gas fire pit hearth.

16. Aperta Bistro Set with Adjustable Height Table

Add a little bit of luxury to the garden with this great-value Aperta Bistro Set.

With a mixed grey weave and blended grey all-weather cushions, the set looks great in modern or more traditional garden areas.

The height of the included table can be adjusted as required with an easy lift and twist motion.

17. Napoli Folding Bistro Set with Reclining Armchairs

The great-value Napoli Folding Bistro Set with Reclining Armchairs set is well suited to the often-unpredictable Scottish weather.

Two reclining armchairs and a toughened glass top table arrive ready to be enjoyed, no self-assembly required.

18. Levante 4-Seat Set

This next Levante set looks fantastic in both traditional and more modern garden settings.

Featuring a neutral colour scheme, this set has a mixed grey weave and blended grey all-weather cushions.

19. San Marino Compact Corner Lounge Set

A great option for smaller gardens, the San Marino is a wonderful all-weather weave set.

The set has an attractive textured smokey grey weave and dark grey cushions.

20. Levante Reclining Coffee Set

With a mixed grey weave and blended grey all-weather cushions, this set has a neutral palette fitting perfectly in both traditional and more modern gardens.

Enjoy your outdoor space thanks to comfortable high-back Levante armchairs with toughened glass top table.

Browse all Garden Furniture