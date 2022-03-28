Take a look around: new community for over 55s in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A brand new housing community for people over the age of 55 has been developed in Perth.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Kingdom Initiatives, part of the Kingdom Group, has created The Kingdom Co-Housing Community for Over 55s, offering stylish, age exclusive living for those hoping for a peaceful, supportive and enjoyable environment in which to reside.

The community, named Earlsgate Scone, is made up of 51 brand new one and two bedroom apartments to rent and is located in the picturesque town of Scone in beautiful Perthshire.

Why move to newbuilds in Perthshire?

Perthshire, and Scone in particular, is the gateway to the Scottish Highlands and is famous for its welcoming and vibrant community.

The area is famous for its welcoming and vibrant local community, visitor attractions, recreation facilities, and diverse local businesses.

And this is mirrored by The Kingdom Co-Housing Community for Over 55s, as Earlsgate Scone in Perth includes common facilities to encourage group activities and social meetings between all residents, bringing a unique social dimension to your new home.

So, what’s on offer at Kingdom’s Community for over 55s in Perth?

The homes at Kingdom Co-Housing Community in Scone offer 3 amazing benefits:

They are self-contained private apartments, but have shared common spaces They offer independent living within a supportive community, where residents interact with each other and take responsibility for managing elements of the development There is neighbourly support available, which can be missing in some modern housing schemes, and the opportunity to provide companionship and address issues related to social isolation

At Earlsgate Scone, you’ll feel you truly belong

Earlsgate Scone’s private homes are clustered around shared spaces, offering occupants privacy when they need it, as well as a sense of belonging and community at all times.

Those who live at Earlsgate Stone will have the opportunity to be actively involved in the management of the development, making sure they have an active say on what happens where they live.

Residents at Earlsgate Scone will use some of their time to support their neighbours and help manage the Co-Housing Community through involvement with aspects of community living. Some examples of this might be:

Mutual support and providing practical assistance to neighbouring residents

Arranging and organising shared activities in the common facility

Undertaking small repairs that are the tenant responsibilities

Helping with decorating and housekeeping

Running the finances for local budgets

Tending the gardens and keeping the area tidy

Running a shared car scheme

Co-Housing communities thrive on consensus decision making, so, at Earlsgate Scone, all residents are encouraged to offer their opinions and everyone has an equal voice.

Take a look around Kingdom’s community development for over 55s in Perth

The stunning properties are all offered as mid market rented (MMR) homes. MMR is a form of affordable housing where the rent is set between that of social and private housing.

There is a planning restriction on the age of residents who occupy the apartments, therefore tenants must be over 55 years of age.

If you would like to find out more about the Kingdom Co-Housing Community for Over 55s at Earlsgate Scone, Perth, register your interest today. You can also book to attend one of the upcoming open days on Saturday 23 April, Thursday 28 April or Tuesday 3 May.

For more information about these sophisticated, modern apartments focussed on quality, comfort and security, visit the Earlsgate Scone website, or email earlsgate@kha.scot.