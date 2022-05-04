Create a beautiful hanging basket display with these 8 plants

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Create a wonderful hanging basket display with today’s colourful selection featuring Million Bells, Fuchsia and Lobelia.

We start with a summer trailing favourite…

1. Million Bells

Create a colourful summer display with these trailing Calibrachoa.

Adding interest and colour, our collection features a vibrant selection including pink, yellow and blue.

Flowering from June to October, flower trails can stretch from 50 to 60 centimetres.

2. Giant Trailing Fuchsia

Bursting into colour from June onwards, consider our Giant Trailing Fuchsia collection.

Trailing 50-60 centimetres from baskets or containers, featured varieties include Holly’s Beauty (pictured), Voodoo (deep purple and raspberry) and Snowburner (red and white).

3. Begonia Illuminations

A great mixture for pots and containers, these trailing Begonias produce semi-double blooms in an assortment of bright colours.

A versatile addition to the garden, this selection works well in sun or semi-shade.

4. Double Surfinia

Create an avalanche of colour in your garden with our Double Surfinia collection.

Producing lovely double flowers spilling over the sides of baskets, trails can grow between 80-100 centimetres!

5. Trailing Surfinia

Perfect for readers looking to make a statement in the garden, Surfinia produce trails between 80-100 centimetres long.

A vibrant summer display option, four plants for a small basket (six for a larger one) leads to best results.

6. Lobelia Cascade

Create a delightful hanging basket display with this fantastic Lobelia Cascade solution.

A great trailing option, Lobelia produce trails between 40-50 centimetres and adds a touch of elegance to the garden.

7. Petunia Tumbelina

Producing ruffled, double flowers, our mixture of Tumbelina Petunias are perfect for hanging basket areas around the garden.

Creating trails between 70-90 centimetres, this mixture flowers from June through to September.

8. Ivy Leaf Geraniums

Featuring a selection of single flowering varieties, our Ivy Leaf Geraniums make for a lovely summer display.

Producing trails between 30-60 centimetres, this trailing option adds a beautiful selection of shades of colour to the garden.

