5 of the best: Tayside and Fife homes with great gardens

By Jack McKeown
August 3 2022, 12.49pm Updated: August 3 2022, 2.42pm
The warm weather shows no signs of abating.

We looked at five homes in Tayside and Fife with great gardens to enjoy the summer from.

Comrie

Just a mile outside the Perthshire village of Comrie, Glen Lednock lodge is in a great location.

Formerly a pair of holiday homes, the property has been combined into a single family house.

The large garden backs on to fields and has fantastic views over the Trossachs.

Decking and a hot tub provide the ideal spot to while away a summer’s day.

It’s on sale for offers over £550,000. 

Forfar

Occupying an elevated spot in the Angus town of Forfar, Five Marches is a spacious five-bedroom house.

Hot days are no problem here as the house has an outdoor swimming pool to take a cooling dip in.

Decking and a summerhouse provide the perfect spots to relax after a swim.

It’s on sale for £595,000. 

Stanley

Located halfway between the Perthshire villages of Murthly and Stanley, Littlebank is a handsome and environmentally friendly family home.

Built five years ago it is super-insulated and has an air source heat pump and wood burning stove.

The half-acre gardens have a lovely rural outlook.

A covered veranda means you can even be outdoors during a summer shower.

Littlebank is on sale for £635,000. 

Dundee

On Perth Road, in Dundee’s West End, the Coach House is a unique, architect-designed home.

It’s rolling south-facing gardens capture the sun all day. A cobbled rear courtyard is another charming area.

The Coach House is on sale for £415,000. 

Anstruther

It may not have a huge amount of outdoor space, but who cares when the beach is your garden.

Craigview House sits right on the seaside in Anstruther.

The former merchant house and shop has three double bedrooms and numerous reception rooms.

There’s also a former shop at ground level that could, subject to permission, be converted into further accommodation.

One of the highlights is the wonderful upper-level balcony that gazes across the Firth of Fourth.

A courtyard garden has direct access to the beach.

It’s on sale for £795,000.

