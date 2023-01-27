Did you know there’s a bed shop in the Wellgate? 3 great deals to check out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Did you know there’s a bed shop in the Wellgate? 3 great deals to check out

In partnership with Bliss Beds
January 27 2023, 9.09am
Bliss Beds, a bed shop in Dundee's Wellgate shopping centre
Bliss Beds has been offering great quality and prices since opening in April 2022.

You’ll find great quality at a fraction of its usual cost at this bed shop in Dundee. Here the owner of Bliss Beds tells us more – and shares three of their best buys, available now.

A great night’s sleep shouldn’t cost the world – that’s the thinking behind Bliss Beds, a new bed shop located in the Wellgate in Dundee.

Run by Gary and his three sons, the family business sells beds, mattresses and bedroom furniture. It works with the same suppliers and mattresses as similar national stores, but Bliss Beds is all about passing on fair prices to its customers.

Gary says: “If people can afford to get the most expensive options all power to them, but we’re about offering quality of product at our place for a fraction of the cost – we don’t try make massive profit on each item.”

There’s something for everyone to suit lower and mid budget ranges. For example, double mattresses are available from £100 to £595.

3 great buys at Bliss Beds in Dundee

Examples of beds available at bed shop in the Wellgate Dundee
Head to Bliss Beds in the Wellgate to browse the full range of beds, mattresses and bedroom furniture.

Finding the right mattress for you should be the focus. Type of mattress, your sleeping position, any aches or pains you have, the size you have available, your budget – these are all important factors to consider.

When it comes to choosing, nothing can beat an in-person visit to the bed shop in Dundee! You’ll get advice from Gary and the team, and you can try out a few different mattresses.

To help you start narrowing down some options, here are three beds currently available to buy at Bliss Beds. Check in store for plenty more styles!

1 Empire Divan Bed

Empire Divan Bed, from Bliss Beds in Dundee
Empire Divan Bed, starting from £295 for a single.

This bed offers a sleek, contemporary look that’s perfect for a modern bedroom. Prices are:

  • Single £295
  • Double £395
  • King £445
  • Super King £595

2 Ricardo Bedframe

Ricardo Bedframe in grey crushed velvet
Ricardo Bedframe, starting at £645 for a double.

In crushed velvet, this is the kind of cosy bed you can’t wait to sink into every evening! Prices start at £645 for a double, ranging up to £895 for a super king size.

Check out the matching grey bedroom set that is affordably priced, with the two-door wardrobe costing £245 and the three-door bedside table just £115.

3 Solid Oak Bedframe

Solid Oak Bed and matching oak bedroom furniture from shop in Dundee
Solid Oak Bed and matching bedroom furniture at Bliss Beds.

This Solid Oak Bedframe starts at £695 – you can also get matching bedroom furniture to complete the set! The double wardrobe comes in at £695 while the three-drawer bedside table is £195.

It’s a classic style that’s sure to last the ages.

Why we opened a bed shop in the Wellgate Dundee

Beds lifted up to reveal storage underneath at Bliss Beds Dundee
There are lots of options to browse at Bliss Beds, including beds with storage underneath.

Gary opened the Bliss Beds shop in Dundee in April 2022. He says: “We could realistically sell products online, but the whole concept was that there’s a market in Dundee for a decent bed and mattress supplier. Before, we had limited choice – there was really only the national brands.”

Giving customers fair prices is what drives Gary. He explains: “We just want to cut out all the nonsense. It doesn’t matter to us which mattress you choose, whether its £100 or £700 – it’s whatever the customer likes. We try to say, these are the cheaper ones, here are the more expensive one – try them all and see what you think.”

And Bliss Beds remains on the customer’s side even after a purchase has been made, by doing deliveries themselves and offering guarantees. While problems are rare, Bliss Beds will hold their suppliers to account for customers, should something go wrong. Gary adds: “We will work with customers to try rectify even accidental damage – we want them to buy a product that will last them.”

Follow Bliss Beds on Facebook or call 01382 220 069 for the latest deals on beds. Visit the bed shop in the Wellgate, Dundee, between 10am and 5pm Monday to Friday, or 11am and 4pm Sunday.

