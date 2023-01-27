Did you know there’s a bed shop in the Wellgate? 3 great deals to check out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

You’ll find great quality at a fraction of its usual cost at this bed shop in Dundee. Here the owner of Bliss Beds tells us more – and shares three of their best buys, available now.

A great night’s sleep shouldn’t cost the world – that’s the thinking behind Bliss Beds, a new bed shop located in the Wellgate in Dundee.

Run by Gary and his three sons, the family business sells beds, mattresses and bedroom furniture. It works with the same suppliers and mattresses as similar national stores, but Bliss Beds is all about passing on fair prices to its customers.

Gary says: “If people can afford to get the most expensive options all power to them, but we’re about offering quality of product at our place for a fraction of the cost – we don’t try make massive profit on each item.”

There’s something for everyone to suit lower and mid budget ranges. For example, double mattresses are available from £100 to £595.

3 great buys at Bliss Beds in Dundee

Finding the right mattress for you should be the focus. Type of mattress, your sleeping position, any aches or pains you have, the size you have available, your budget – these are all important factors to consider.

When it comes to choosing, nothing can beat an in-person visit to the bed shop in Dundee! You’ll get advice from Gary and the team, and you can try out a few different mattresses.

To help you start narrowing down some options, here are three beds currently available to buy at Bliss Beds. Check in store for plenty more styles!

1 Empire Divan Bed

This bed offers a sleek, contemporary look that’s perfect for a modern bedroom. Prices are:

Single £295

Double £395

King £445

Super King £595

2 Ricardo Bedframe

In crushed velvet, this is the kind of cosy bed you can’t wait to sink into every evening! Prices start at £645 for a double, ranging up to £895 for a super king size.

Check out the matching grey bedroom set that is affordably priced, with the two-door wardrobe costing £245 and the three-door bedside table just £115.

3 Solid Oak Bedframe

This Solid Oak Bedframe starts at £695 – you can also get matching bedroom furniture to complete the set! The double wardrobe comes in at £695 while the three-drawer bedside table is £195.

It’s a classic style that’s sure to last the ages.

Why we opened a bed shop in the Wellgate Dundee

Gary opened the Bliss Beds shop in Dundee in April 2022. He says: “We could realistically sell products online, but the whole concept was that there’s a market in Dundee for a decent bed and mattress supplier. Before, we had limited choice – there was really only the national brands.”

Giving customers fair prices is what drives Gary. He explains: “We just want to cut out all the nonsense. It doesn’t matter to us which mattress you choose, whether its £100 or £700 – it’s whatever the customer likes. We try to say, these are the cheaper ones, here are the more expensive one – try them all and see what you think.”

And Bliss Beds remains on the customer’s side even after a purchase has been made, by doing deliveries themselves and offering guarantees. While problems are rare, Bliss Beds will hold their suppliers to account for customers, should something go wrong. Gary adds: “We will work with customers to try rectify even accidental damage – we want them to buy a product that will last them.”

Follow Bliss Beds on Facebook or call 01382 220 069 for the latest deals on beds. Visit the bed shop in the Wellgate, Dundee, between 10am and 5pm Monday to Friday, or 11am and 4pm Sunday.