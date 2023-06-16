How automated lawnmowers just got even better

Automated lawnmowers have revolutionised grass cutting. What was once a chore is now a pleasure. Gone are the days of sweating over your lawn, raking up the cuttings and heaving them into a wheelie bin. With the best robot lawnmowers, it’s a case of sit back and enjoy the show.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

These fantastic machines can even improve the quality of your grass, meaning the only worry you’ve got is the guilt at getting so much for so little effort.

Now a new phase of automated mower has brought even more convenience and precision to the process.

Husqvarna has launched its new Automower® NERA models. The range consists of Automower® 320 NERA, Automower® 430X NERA and Automower® 450X NERA and is optimised for larger lawns.

So what makes these cutting-edge machines among the best robot lawnmowers on the market? With the help of Gammies, your local groundcare experts, we find out.

Will I still need perimeter wires?

One niggle with previous automated mowers was the need for boundary wires. People often wanted to move their guidewires because they had made a new plant bed, or moved furniture in the garden. That could be a hassle and a cost. On top of that, bad weather could damage the wires, running up a repair bill.

Husqvarna’s EPOS™ (Exact Positioning Operating System) gets rid of this problem. The satellite-based technology allows users to enjoy the freedom of virtual boundaries. You can then update them via the Automower® Connect app as your garden changes.

You can also apply different settings or schedules to different sections of your lawn or create temporary stay-out zones.

What if I leave objects lying about in the garden?

One of the optimised features of the NERA line is object avoidance. It uses radar technology to reduce the risk of unplanned stops. The mower can detect an object on the lawn and turns to avoid impact. That means there will be no worries of a child’s toy getting chewed up or your mower being damaged by a collision with an abandoned bike.

How do I control my robot lawnmower?

The Automower® Connect app gives you control of the mower through your Wi-Fi signal. If there is a part of your lawn that Wi-Fi does not reach the mower will continue to cut the grass but will not be connected to the app. The Automower® 320 NERA can also use Bluetooth to give you connectivity within a 30-metre range. The 430X NERA and Automower® 450X NERA have cellular connectivity, giving you control of the machine anywhere.

Are these robot lawnmowers tricky to install?

If you buy your Husqvarna Automower® through Gammies they will personally come out to install it for you. They can conduct a check of the garden to make sure it is suitable for the technology and run you through exactly how the line works. They can also install each model with or without a boundary wire. If you choose to install it without a boundary wire, then you require an EPOS™ plug-in kit (contains the EPOS™ module and EPOS™ reference station).

So let Gammies introduce you to the latest in gardening technology. Cutting the grass has never been this easy!