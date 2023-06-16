How automated lawnmowers just got even better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

How automated lawnmowers just got even better

New features make machines even easier to use.

In partnership with Gammies
Robot mower cutting grass
©Husqvarna

Automated lawnmowers have revolutionised grass cutting. What was once a chore is now a pleasure. Gone are the days of sweating over your lawn, raking up the cuttings and heaving them into a wheelie bin. With the best robot lawnmowers, it’s a case of sit back and enjoy the show.

These fantastic machines can even improve the quality of your grass, meaning the only worry you’ve got is the guilt at getting so much for so little effort.

Now a new phase of automated mower has brought even more convenience and precision to the process.

Husqvarna has launched its new Automower® NERA models. The range consists of Automower® 320 NERA, Automower® 430X NERA and Automower® 450X NERA and is optimised for larger lawns.

So what makes these cutting-edge machines among the best robot lawnmowers on the market? With the help of Gammies, your local groundcare experts, we find out.

Will I still need perimeter wires?

Robot mower on slope
The NERA line of mowers can be programmed to observe virtual boundaries. ©Husqvarna

One niggle with previous automated mowers was the need for boundary wires. People often wanted to move their guidewires because they had made a new plant bed, or moved furniture in the garden. That could be a hassle and a cost. On top of that, bad weather could damage the wires, running up a repair bill.

Husqvarna’s EPOS™ (Exact Positioning Operating System) gets rid of this problem. The satellite-based technology allows users to enjoy the freedom of virtual boundaries. You can then update them via the Automower® Connect app as your garden changes.

You can also apply different settings or schedules to different sections of your lawn or create temporary stay-out zones.

What if I leave objects lying about in the garden?

Robot mower approaching a child's bike
The new automated mowers have radar technology to help them avoid objects like children’s bikes. ©Husqvarna

One of the optimised features of the NERA line is object avoidance. It uses radar technology to reduce the risk of unplanned stops. The mower can detect an object on the lawn and turns to avoid impact. That means there will be no worries of a child’s toy getting chewed up or your mower being damaged by a collision with an abandoned bike.

How do I control my robot lawnmower?

Illustration of how robot mower is controlled
A high tech system using satellites and Wi-Fi makes these among the best robot lawnmowers available. ©Husqvarna

The Automower® Connect app gives you control of the mower through your Wi-Fi signal. If there is a part of your lawn that Wi-Fi does not reach the mower will continue to cut the grass but will not be connected to the app. The Automower® 320 NERA can also use Bluetooth to give you connectivity within a 30-metre range. The 430X NERA and Automower® 450X NERA have cellular connectivity, giving you control of the machine anywhere.

Are these robot lawnmowers tricky to install?

Gammies staff member with robot mower
Staff at Gammies have the expertise to get the most out of your mower.

If you buy your Husqvarna Automower® through Gammies they will personally come out to install it for you. They can conduct a check of the garden to make sure it is suitable for the technology and run you through exactly how the line works. They can also install each model with or without a boundary wire. If you choose to install it without a boundary wire, then you require an EPOS™ plug-in kit (contains the EPOS™ module and EPOS™ reference station).

So let Gammies introduce you to the latest in gardening technology. Cutting the grass has never been this easy!

More from The Courier

NHS Tayside accused of cover-up over disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel
Gavin McKay appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Serial Fife rapist who threatened to steal victim’s dog faces life in prison
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Harris Academy prom 2023 Picture shows; Harris Academy prom . Dundee. Supplied by Steven Brown/DC Thomson Date; 15/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Harris Academy Class of 2023
Water being pumped onto the dunes during the wildfire training exercise. Image: Paul Reid
Fiefighters and locals join forces in East Haven beach wildfire exercise
Carlisle United's Brunton Park, which will host Dundee United on July 29. Image: Shane Healey/ProSports/Shutterstock
Dundee United reveal pre-season schedule - including trip to face EFL outfit
Novak Djokovic celebrates his latest Grand Slam success.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Djokovic has the most but that doesn't make him the greatest
Children playing dodgeball at Ryze
Ryze Dundee to open new dodgeball court
A McDonald's lorry on fire at Camperdown in Dundee
Flames shoot from McDonald's lorry trailer as crews tackle Dundee fire
Robert Black.
Dundee paedophile's playpark ban after downloading child abuse files
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Solas Festival preview Picture shows; Shooglenifty. na. Supplied by Jen Anderson Date; Unknown
Ricky Ross and Shooglenifty among acts lining up for Errol's own 'wee Woodstock'