How to beat the heat with a conservatory roof replacement

Easy solutions to help you save money.

In partnership with Highland Homestyle
Exterior of a house with a conservatory roof replacement in Perth.
Save money and keep cool with your conservatory this summer.

Conservatories are a great way to extend your living space and add value to your home. However, the room can become unusable when you’re faced with a summer heat-wave or winter cold-snap. Can you save money by energy-proofing your conservatory?

Highland Homestyle, based at Scone Airport and covering Perthshire, Tayside and Fife, is a family-run business that has remained a popular choice with customers since its launch in 1997.

House exterior with a Highland Homestyle van parked in front.
From windows to doors, conservatories and more, Highland Homestyle offers excellence as standard.

With impeccable customer service and a “best price first time” approach to pricing, Highland Homestyle goes above and beyond to provide fair, reliable and affordable services.

Female led by owner and managing director Cheryl Turner, the company prides itself on its passion and enthusiasm as it takes the customer from initial consultation to installation and beyond whilst maintaining the highest level of transparency and integrity.

From windows to doors, conservatories and more, Highland Homestyle offers excellence as standard.

Highland Homestyle boasts numerous accreditations, including SCOTSS Approved Trader membership, Better Business Partnership in Perth and Kinross, and three-year recipient of Best Business by Three Best Rated.

How to energy-proof your home with a conservatory roof replacement in Perth

Want to beat the heat and cut energy costs? Opt for one of these changes for your conservatory and see how you can save money and enjoy your conservatory all year-round.

Glass conservatory with a roof replacement in Perth by Highland Homestyle.
Wouldn’t it be nice to save money and enjoy your conservatory year-round?

Solid conservatory roof replacement

Offered by Highland Homestyle, SupaLite tiled roof systems undergo thorough testing and are subject to extensive research, so you can be sure that this compliant and resilient product is compatible with all roof styles.

The SupaLite tiled roof system is comprised of a lightweight aluminium frame, humidity-proof insulation and custom tiles tailored to your existing conservatory frame. Now you can enjoy a welcoming living space year-round, free from wind and rain noise, leaks and extreme temperatures.

The optional Sky Vista glazed roof lights are a beautiful addition for those still wanting to provide natural light.

Swap to SMARTGLASS

Blue tinted SMARTGLASS
SMARTGLASS is the intelligent and cost-saving option for your conservatory that can keep you feeling comfortable year-round.

While a fully glass conservatory can be stunning, it can also be subject to extreme temperature fluctuations and leave you feeling hot in the summer or freezing in the winter.

There is a growing demand for better performing conservatory roofing systems which is why the SMARTGLASS range is unsurpassed in terms of product quality, innovation & performance.

Like its name suggests, SMARTGLASS is indeed intelligent. It’s far quieter than the polycarbonate used historically and does much more to regulate the temperature in the conservatory, so it can be used all year round. It reflects the unwanted heat and glare from the sun in the summer, yet helps retain warmth during the winter months.

Upgrade to energy-efficient windows and doors

Front door picture of Highland Homestyle
Highland Homestyle can help you upgrade to energy-efficient windows and doors.

If you’re looking to cut costs and energy-proof your entire home, Highland Homestyle also offers installation and replacement services for energy-efficient windows and doors.

As approved installers of the Excellence as Standard scheme, Highland Homestyle’s expert team is there to guide you through the process to help you save money and transform your home into something beautiful.

Get started with a free quote from Highland Homestyle today

Making the most of your home and conservatory while saving money has never been easier.

Simply get in touch with Highland Homestyle who will send an expert team to your home and provide a free (best price first time) quotation.

After you accept the quote, the team will then carry out a technical survey. Highland Homestyle will take care of everything, from ordering products from trusted UK suppliers to the full installation process on a date and time that suits your schedule.

Once installation is complete, you will receive a 10 year guarantee certificate, so you can rest assured that your upgraded conservatory will keep you cool (or warm) throughout the seasons.

Learn more about how Highland Homestyle can transform your home . Visit the showroom at Perth Airport Business Park, Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm (weekends by appointment only).

