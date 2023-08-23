Home sweet home: What to know before you buy a new build

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home sweet home: What to know before you buy a new build

Tips before you buy a new build home in Perth

By In partnership with GS Brown Construction
Interior of a new build property by GS Brown
Ready to move into your dream home?

A new build is more than just a new home. It is the start of an exciting new chapter of life as a homeowner. Imagine living in your own home, perfectly decorated and equipped, in a beautiful setting on a peaceful street.

While it may surprise you, this idyllic slice of life is within reach thanks to GS Brown Construction. Before you start packing up your things, what do you need to know when buying a new build home in Perth?

Considering buying a new build in Perth? Here’s what you need to know

Get the right team behind you

Buying a new build home in or around Perth is a step towards your future. However, this step can feel like a leap, unless you have the right team behind you. The team at GS Brown Construction has been building quality homes for over 50 years and have accumulated a wealth of expertise and experience.

GS Brown Construction is family-run and made up of three generations who run the day-to-day-business. With its stunning new build homes, the company blends traditional family values with contemporary design. Business is in their blood and quality care is of the utmost importance to a hard-earned reputation.

Contemporary design and modern amenities

Your new home should reflect your needs and personality. A new build home from GS Brown Construction is built with the highest quality materials and the expertise of well-experienced builders. Featuring generously equipped kitchens with modern appliances, contemporary bathrooms and WC, and energy-efficient homes, solar panels and double glazing windows, when you step into your new build home from GS Brown Construction you will feel instantly at home.

A master bedroom in a new build property in Perth.
GS Brown Construction is the top choice when buying a new build property in or around Perth.

Customer service matters

While buying a new build home in Perth it’s important that you feel well-supported. The team at GS Brown Construction prides itself on its unparalleled customer care, offering personalised customer care services, including an aftercare service, to all buyers.

New build developments from GS Brown Construction

Tomaknock – Crieff

Exterior of new build home in Perth by GS Brown.
The Elsie at Tomaknock in Crieff.

The new Tomaknock development is ideally located in the beautiful surroundings of Crieff, a thriving market town nestled in the majestic countryside of Perth. It’s also an excellent base for commuting to Stirling, Perth, Glasgow and Edinburgh, making it an ideal base for downsizing or professionals.

Tomaknock kitchen in the show home to advertise new build property in Perth.
Step into an airy and light kitchen.

Tomaknock features a mix of three-bedroom bungalows with stunning contemporary design and modern amenities, including Monoblock driveway, kitchen with fully integrated appliances, well-equipped bathroom & en-suite, fully enclosed rear garden, single garage and more. Prices start from £275,000.

Interior of Tomaknock lounge.
Unwind and relax in a modern and cosy lounge.

Elm Drive – Blairgowrie

Dunoon Elm Drive exterior
Dunoon on Elm Drive.

Often referred to as ‘Blair’ by the locals, the Elm Drive development is located within the twin burghs of Blairgowrie and Rattray and is set against a picturesque backdrop of rolling fields of fertile Perthshire farmland. With the prestigious Blairgowrie Golf Club on your doorstep and Strathmore Golf Centre less than a 15-minute drive, this is a must for keen golfers.

Elm Drive in Blairgowrie is an exclusive development of semi-detached and detached three and four-bedroom family homes offering spacious and modern living. Homes come with your choice of kitchen units (subject to build stage), modern bathrooms, en suite, energy efficient ‘A’ rated boiler, UPVC windows, a fully enclosed garden and more. Prices for Elm Drive in Blairgowrie start from £260,000.

Kitchen and dining area of Dunoon.
Enjoy a meal in a modern kitchen and dining area.

Hayfield Brae – Methven

Hayfield Brae Gordon exterior
Gordon at Hayfield Brae.
Hayfield Brae Coorey
Coorey and Brennan at Hayfield Brae.

Starting from £230,000, homes in the Methven development by GS Brown Construction are located in a charming community with close proximity to outdoor pursuits like walking, golfing and fishing. These three and four-bedroom homes are well appointed with all the contemporary amenities you could hope for, like a modern kitchen, bathroom, en-suite, wiring for satellite TV, gas central heating, high performance UPVC windows, solar panels, single garages, and more.

Kirktown Brae, Stonehaven

If you’re interested in a buying new build home in Aberdeenshire, look no further than Kirktown Brae, a new development by GS Brown Construction.

Interior of Kirktown Brae in Stonehaven.
Enjoy a designer kitchen in Kirktown Brae.

The Calderwood and the Eddington are two stunning property types available in the development. Both feature designer kitchens that are fully equipped with integrated appliances, stunning bedrooms with contemporary en-suites, lounges and dining areas. Other features include an ‘A’ rated gas central heating system, UVPC windows, modern bathrooms, WC and more. The Eddington has an integral double garage, the Calderwood has a single garage. Each property comes with its own green space and private parking. External areas of the Calderwood and Eddington both feature turf to front and rear garden, a mono block driveways and more.

Exterior of the Eddington, a new build home by GS Brown Construction.
The Eddington in Kirktown Brae.

These spacious four-bedroom properties offer a slice of life that’s a bit more relaxed, idyllically located, and refreshingly modern.

Ready to move into your dream home? Learn more about GS Brown Construction today.

