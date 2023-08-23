Home sweet home: What to know before you buy a new build

A new build is more than just a new home. It is the start of an exciting new chapter of life as a homeowner. Imagine living in your own home, perfectly decorated and equipped, in a beautiful setting on a peaceful street.

While it may surprise you, this idyllic slice of life is within reach thanks to GS Brown Construction. Before you start packing up your things, what do you need to know when buying a new build home in Perth?

Get the right team behind you

Buying a new build home in or around Perth is a step towards your future. However, this step can feel like a leap, unless you have the right team behind you. The team at GS Brown Construction has been building quality homes for over 50 years and have accumulated a wealth of expertise and experience.

GS Brown Construction is family-run and made up of three generations who run the day-to-day-business. With its stunning new build homes, the company blends traditional family values with contemporary design. Business is in their blood and quality care is of the utmost importance to a hard-earned reputation.

Contemporary design and modern amenities

Your new home should reflect your needs and personality. A new build home from GS Brown Construction is built with the highest quality materials and the expertise of well-experienced builders. Featuring generously equipped kitchens with modern appliances, contemporary bathrooms and WC, and energy-efficient homes, solar panels and double glazing windows, when you step into your new build home from GS Brown Construction you will feel instantly at home.

Customer service matters

While buying a new build home in Perth it’s important that you feel well-supported. The team at GS Brown Construction prides itself on its unparalleled customer care, offering personalised customer care services, including an aftercare service, to all buyers.

New build developments from GS Brown Construction

Tomaknock – Crieff

The new Tomaknock development is ideally located in the beautiful surroundings of Crieff, a thriving market town nestled in the majestic countryside of Perth. It’s also an excellent base for commuting to Stirling, Perth, Glasgow and Edinburgh, making it an ideal base for downsizing or professionals.

Tomaknock features a mix of three-bedroom bungalows with stunning contemporary design and modern amenities, including Monoblock driveway, kitchen with fully integrated appliances, well-equipped bathroom & en-suite, fully enclosed rear garden, single garage and more. Prices start from £275,000.

Elm Drive – Blairgowrie

Often referred to as ‘Blair’ by the locals, the Elm Drive development is located within the twin burghs of Blairgowrie and Rattray and is set against a picturesque backdrop of rolling fields of fertile Perthshire farmland. With the prestigious Blairgowrie Golf Club on your doorstep and Strathmore Golf Centre less than a 15-minute drive, this is a must for keen golfers.

Elm Drive in Blairgowrie is an exclusive development of semi-detached and detached three and four-bedroom family homes offering spacious and modern living. Homes come with your choice of kitchen units (subject to build stage), modern bathrooms, en suite, energy efficient ‘A’ rated boiler, UPVC windows, a fully enclosed garden and more. Prices for Elm Drive in Blairgowrie start from £260,000.

Hayfield Brae – Methven

Starting from £230,000, homes in the Methven development by GS Brown Construction are located in a charming community with close proximity to outdoor pursuits like walking, golfing and fishing. These three and four-bedroom homes are well appointed with all the contemporary amenities you could hope for, like a modern kitchen, bathroom, en-suite, wiring for satellite TV, gas central heating, high performance UPVC windows, solar panels, single garages, and more.

Kirktown Brae, Stonehaven

If you’re interested in a buying new build home in Aberdeenshire, look no further than Kirktown Brae, a new development by GS Brown Construction.

The Calderwood and the Eddington are two stunning property types available in the development. Both feature designer kitchens that are fully equipped with integrated appliances, stunning bedrooms with contemporary en-suites, lounges and dining areas. Other features include an ‘A’ rated gas central heating system, UVPC windows, modern bathrooms, WC and more. The Eddington has an integral double garage, the Calderwood has a single garage. Each property comes with its own green space and private parking. External areas of the Calderwood and Eddington both feature turf to front and rear garden, a mono block driveways and more.

These spacious four-bedroom properties offer a slice of life that’s a bit more relaxed, idyllically located, and refreshingly modern.

Ready to move into your dream home? Learn more about GS Brown Construction today.