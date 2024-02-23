The expert guide to moving house with no stress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

The expert guide to moving house with no stress

Minimise the stress of moving house with help from the experts!

Presented by local businesses
Moving house
Minimise the stress of moving house with this ultimate guide featuring top-notch experts!

Moving house involves a multitude of decisions and considerations from navigating the intricacies of mortgages to finding the perfect estate agent. Every step requires perfect planning. Here are the five expert companies to ensure you have a seamless move.

The Mortgage Advice Club

Whether you are buying your first home or looking to remortgage, getting expert advice on the best deal for your current circumstances is so important.

With rates at their highest in a long time, it has never been more important to get independent advice from a market broker to look at all your options and save as much money as possible when moving house — that’s the warning from The Mortgage Advice Club.

As well as saving money, speaking with a broker allows you to be guided through the process by an expert who works every day with the lenders and all types of situations.

You should get in touch with a broker as soon as you start to think about buying a home or within six months of your deal ending to make sure you get the right advice.

The Mortgage Advice Club offers FREE advice for all clients who are first time buyers, home movers and remortgage clients. It is not a Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm type of business. Instead, its team are there when you need them most, using WhatsApp and Facebook messenger to make contact as easy as possible.

Lastly, The Mortgage Club looks at everything for you, including your mortgage, protection, buildings and contents and solicitors.

Thinking of a new home or deal ending soon? Get in touch now!

Make sure you get the right information to make the right decision for you with The Mortgage Advice Club.

Home Sweet Home

The friendly team at Home Sweet Home.

Scott Galloway from Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife in Markinch says when you are moving home it is important to find the right estate agent.

When moving house, you want an estate agent that is going to put your interests first and advise you on how to get the best price for your home. Make sure you use a local agent that is knowledgeable about the area. That local knowledge will not only make sure you get a better price for your house but will be invaluable when it comes to speaking to viewers out with the area.

Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife prides itself in not just knowing the local market but also the local area. Being locals themselves Scott and Shona are big supporters of community events and charities.

They will guide you through the sale of your home from start to finish, making sure it is well presented, well advertised and marketed at the right price. They will look after all your viewings and all sales enquiries for your property, taking the stress out the process for you.

Home Sweet Home offer a free, no obligation pre-sale appraisal service from the comfort of your own home. With an unrivalled, transparent fixed selling fee structure you can sell and save with Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife.

Check it out via the website.

Executive Delivery Service

Moving house can be made stress free and seamless with Executive Delivery Service.

Executive Delivery Service Ltd specialises in home and business removals, offering a comprehensive service that aims to reduce the stress of moving house.

With over 40 years of experience in the industry, this family-run business prides itself on providing professional, secure and efficient relocation and storage solutions tailored to meet individual customer needs.

Its range of services includes full packing, furniture assembly/disassembly and secure storage options, ensuring a smooth transition whether you’re moving locally within Dunfermline, Fife, and Central Scotland or elsewhere.

Committed to delivering excellence, its team of courteous, uniformed and experienced employees guarantees customer satisfaction through high-quality service at competitive rates. For a stress-free move with a trusted local company, Executive Delivery Service Ltd is a choice worth considering.

For more detailed information, you can visit its website or email jp@executivedeliveryservice.co.uk

Campion Homes

Campion homes
If you’re looking for that brand new dream home but can’t find it anywhere, why not look at a brand new home from Campion Homes.

Campion Homes are an award winning, family-owned house builder constructing beautiful developments across Central Scotland for 34 years. There are so many benefits to buying new with Campion Homes.

Your home will built to modern building standards and contains energy efficient features like a Hive heating system and PV solar panels.

Less maintenance:

With brand new modern appliances, fixtures and fittings you don’t have to worry about all the annoying little snagging repairs that come with a second hand home.

Campion homes are available to reserve at a fixed price and with no troublesome chains.

Your new home is a fresh canvas. You can pack your new Campion home full of personality at our Choice Suite.

With a two year Campion Homes builder warranty and 10 year NHBC build mark cover you always have that peace of mind that your new home will be everything you want it to be.

The experienced sales team at Campion Homes are there to guide you at every step of your journey and support will continue long after you get your keys.

To make your move easier you can choose your incentive from a choice of cashback, deposit contribution or choices voucher available on selected plots at Oak Bank, Glenrothes and Strathearn Gait, Crieff.

Discover more via the website or email sales@campionhomes.com

Gordon W Cooke Solicitors

Seek expert legal advice from Gordon Cooke.

For over 28 years, Gordon Cooke has been the steadfast pillar of legal expertise in Kirkcaldy, earning the trust and respect of the community.

As a seasoned Solicitor deeply rooted in the local landscape, his knowledge spans far and wide, making him the go-to professional for all legal matters.

Whether you’re navigating the complexities of property transactions, seeking guidance on wills and powers of attorney, or grappling with employment issues, Gordon Cooke is your reliable ally.

His comprehensive services encompass everything from seamless home purchases and sales to intricate commercial leasing arrangements and executries.

At Gordon W Cooke Solicitors, client satisfaction is paramount. Expect not just legal proficiency but also a warm, personalised approach to address your concerns efficiently. No matter the challenge you face, rest assured that Gordon W Cooke Solicitors is here to offer swift solutions and peace of mind.

For a prompt, friendly service tailored to your needs, reach out by calling today on 01592 222111.

More from Homes & Gardens

There are some stunning - and stunningly expensive - homes in Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Strutt and Parker.
Inside 5 of the most expensive houses in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife, Angus, and Stirling
Rossie Gamekeepers Cottage enjoys a splendid rural location. Image: Galbraith.
Extended country cottage near Ladybank has 5.6 acres and £490k price tag
Dean Park House enjoys a rural setting close to Dunfermline. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.
Huge £800k home near Dunfermline has 6 acre garden, luxury interior and home gym
Chalmers Mill sits on the banks of Ceres Burn. Image: Savills.
Stunning £600k Fife millhouse accessed by its own bridge over Ceres Burn
Dundee is a great place to be a first time buyer. Image: Zack Davidson/Unsplash
5 of the best Dundee houses for first time buyers
Bruadarach House has a self-contained studio flat. Image: Rettie.
Stunning £725k modern house near Ceres has beautiful interior and self-contained apartment
Pitmedden House comes with 10 acres of land. Image: Rettie.
Inside stunning Fife country home with tower and equestrian facilities
Dalfouper Bothy is the perfect project property. Image: Zoopla.
Stone bothy in rural Angus a fantastic fixer upper
Wester Haining is on the market for just under £2 million. Image: Rettie.
St Andrews home with £2m price tag is one of Fife's most expensive properties
St Martins Church has a lovely setting. Image: Church of Scotland.
Beautiful Perthshire church in woodland setting on sale for £40,000