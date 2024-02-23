The expert guide to moving house with no stress

Moving house involves a multitude of decisions and considerations from navigating the intricacies of mortgages to finding the perfect estate agent. Every step requires perfect planning. Here are the five expert companies to ensure you have a seamless move.

The Mortgage Advice Club

With rates at their highest in a long time, it has never been more important to get independent advice from a market broker to look at all your options and save as much money as possible when moving house — that’s the warning from The Mortgage Advice Club.

As well as saving money, speaking with a broker allows you to be guided through the process by an expert who works every day with the lenders and all types of situations.

You should get in touch with a broker as soon as you start to think about buying a home or within six months of your deal ending to make sure you get the right advice.

The Mortgage Advice Club offers FREE advice for all clients who are first time buyers, home movers and remortgage clients. It is not a Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm type of business. Instead, its team are there when you need them most, using WhatsApp and Facebook messenger to make contact as easy as possible.

Lastly, The Mortgage Club looks at everything for you, including your mortgage, protection, buildings and contents and solicitors.

Home Sweet Home

Scott Galloway from Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife in Markinch says when you are moving home it is important to find the right estate agent.

When moving house, you want an estate agent that is going to put your interests first and advise you on how to get the best price for your home. Make sure you use a local agent that is knowledgeable about the area. That local knowledge will not only make sure you get a better price for your house but will be invaluable when it comes to speaking to viewers out with the area.

Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife prides itself in not just knowing the local market but also the local area. Being locals themselves Scott and Shona are big supporters of community events and charities.

They will guide you through the sale of your home from start to finish, making sure it is well presented, well advertised and marketed at the right price. They will look after all your viewings and all sales enquiries for your property, taking the stress out the process for you.

Home Sweet Home offer a free, no obligation pre-sale appraisal service from the comfort of your own home. With an unrivalled, transparent fixed selling fee structure you can sell and save with Home Sweet Home Estate Agents Fife.

Executive Delivery Service

Executive Delivery Service Ltd specialises in home and business removals, offering a comprehensive service that aims to reduce the stress of moving house.

With over 40 years of experience in the industry, this family-run business prides itself on providing professional, secure and efficient relocation and storage solutions tailored to meet individual customer needs.

Its range of services includes full packing, furniture assembly/disassembly and secure storage options, ensuring a smooth transition whether you’re moving locally within Dunfermline, Fife, and Central Scotland or elsewhere.

Committed to delivering excellence, its team of courteous, uniformed and experienced employees guarantees customer satisfaction through high-quality service at competitive rates. For a stress-free move with a trusted local company, Executive Delivery Service Ltd is a choice worth considering.

For more detailed information, you can visit its website or email jp@executivedeliveryservice.co.uk

Campion Homes

Campion Homes are an award winning, family-owned house builder constructing beautiful developments across Central Scotland for 34 years. There are so many benefits to buying new with Campion Homes.

Your home will built to modern building standards and contains energy efficient features like a Hive heating system and PV solar panels.

Less maintenance:

With brand new modern appliances, fixtures and fittings you don’t have to worry about all the annoying little snagging repairs that come with a second hand home.

Campion homes are available to reserve at a fixed price and with no troublesome chains.

Your new home is a fresh canvas. You can pack your new Campion home full of personality at our Choice Suite.

With a two year Campion Homes builder warranty and 10 year NHBC build mark cover you always have that peace of mind that your new home will be everything you want it to be.

The experienced sales team at Campion Homes are there to guide you at every step of your journey and support will continue long after you get your keys.

To make your move easier you can choose your incentive from a choice of cashback, deposit contribution or choices voucher available on selected plots at Oak Bank, Glenrothes and Strathearn Gait, Crieff.

Discover more via the website or email sales@campionhomes.com

Gordon W Cooke Solicitors

For over 28 years, Gordon Cooke has been the steadfast pillar of legal expertise in Kirkcaldy, earning the trust and respect of the community.

As a seasoned Solicitor deeply rooted in the local landscape, his knowledge spans far and wide, making him the go-to professional for all legal matters.

Whether you’re navigating the complexities of property transactions, seeking guidance on wills and powers of attorney, or grappling with employment issues, Gordon Cooke is your reliable ally.

His comprehensive services encompass everything from seamless home purchases and sales to intricate commercial leasing arrangements and executries.

At Gordon W Cooke Solicitors, client satisfaction is paramount. Expect not just legal proficiency but also a warm, personalised approach to address your concerns efficiently. No matter the challenge you face, rest assured that Gordon W Cooke Solicitors is here to offer swift solutions and peace of mind.

For a prompt, friendly service tailored to your needs, reach out by calling today on 01592 222111.