Move into the home you’ve always dreamt of

Moving house in the UK can be stressful and overwhelming. But getting help from local businesses can help ease the burden and maybe even make the transition enjoyable.

There are so many things to consider when moving house in the UK — from packing to cleaning and possibly even repairs or renovations.

Taking on all these tasks yourself can prove to be cost effective. But with help from local professionals, you can actually take the time to enjoy the process of relocating to your dream space.

5 local experts to keep in mind when moving house

1. The Home Move Planner

Moving homes can be overwhelming but The Home Move Planner is here to make it simple.

Its tailored step-by-step moving planner is designed to keep you organised, covering everything from decluttering to finalising utilities. Delivered straight to your door, it provides a structured approach to ensure nothing is overlooked.

For those needing extra support, the Home Move Planner’s in-person services take care of the details:

Preparing Your Home to Sell – The company helps declutter, stage your property and arrange valuations, home reports and professional photography to maximise appeal.

Moving Day Preparation – From packing coordination to removal arrangements, it ensures everything is in place for a smooth transition.

Moving Day Coordination – On the big day, the Home Move Planner oversees logistics, manages movers and handles last-minute details, allowing you to focus on settling in.

Whether you prefer to manage your move independently with a planner or need hands-on assistance, The Home Move Planner takes the stress out of moving from start to finish.

Visit The Home Move Planner’s website for stress-free moving, step by step.

2. RAM Fabrication & Automation

RAM Fabrication & Automation creates stunning, handcrafted gates, railings and balustrades that don’t just protect your property but elevate its elegance, character and value.

With over 20 years experience, the company has built a reputation as a trusted local company dedicated to precision, quality and customer satisfaction.

Its unique in-house design service ensures each project delivers tailor-made solutions that reflect your personal style, making your vision a reality.

The company manufactures to the highest standards, ensuring durability and timeless beauty. It is the only company in the area that offers fabrication and automation in house.

Additionally, its metal fabrication expertise extends to swing, sliding, and cantilever gates; matching railings and handrails; as well as custom balustrades and staircases.

Its architectural metalwork solutions work for both commercial and residential properties. For added convenience, it also specialises in automated gate systems, combining modern technology with seamless operation.

The firm is a one-stop-shop providing solutions for all types of architectural metalwork — from designing to manufacturing to automating and installing as well as refurbishment of existing gates.

To discuss your next project, call 01382 520 644 / 07522 711 365 or visit RAM Fabrication & Automation’s website now for a FREE consultation.

3. NF Power Wash

NF Power Wash is a new company from Dundee set up by Nicholas and his brother, Nathan.

The business covers Dundee and surrounding areas, coming out to customers and giving free quotes — whether it’s for your driveway, fence, gutters, patios, decking and much more.

The company’s aim is to get your house to look bright and fresh for the upcoming summer.

It wants its customers to be satisfied with the end job. Every project it undertakes will be done to every little detail.

It is very fair on prices, whether it’s a big job or a small job; it will always keep customers happy about prices.

To keep up to date with the company’s projects and have a look, follow its Facebook page. To get in touch, call 07473812077 or 07543702753.

4. Robyn’s Luxury Cleaning Services

As more people are on the move this season, Robyn’s Luxury Cleaning Services Ltd is here to make your transition smooth and stress-free with expert cleaning services.

Whether you’re moving into a new home, vacating a rental or simply need a one-time deep clean, Robyn is a trusted solo cleaner, dedicated to making your space shine.

Specialising in regular home cleaning, end-of-tenancy cleaning and post-move deep cleans, Robyn is known for delivering a high-quality, meticulous service to homes and businesses across the local area. From kitchens to bathrooms, floors to ceilings, no corner is overlooked. Robyn is trained in natural stone and brings all products and equipment needed.

With years of experience and a reputation for reliability, Robyn’s Luxury Cleaning Services has become a go-to choice for many local residents and businesses.

With attention to detail and a commitment to customer satisfaction, your space will be refreshed, cleaned and ready for whatever comes next.

Trust in the cleaner who local clients know and love. Let Robyn make your home or business sparkle!

Visit the Facebook page of Robyn’s Luxury Cleaning Services.

5. The Studio Kitchens, Bathrooms and Bedrooms

A long established family-owned business, The Studio Kitchens, Bathrooms and Bedrooms is your one-stop-shop for quality kitchen, bathroom and bedroom renovations, no matter your budget.

The company is all about service and you, ensuring you have the best kitchen, bathroom or bedroom installation money can buy!

Offering a reliable and seamless customer experience at every stage of your home renovation, its industry experts are always on hand to provide assistance and knowledge when required.

With its in-house fitting teams, the firm is confident that you will find something that suits your taste, whether you prefer traditional, classic or more contemporary designs.

Its expert craftsmen provide and fit small, medium and large kitchens so no matter the size, a transformation is possible with The Studio.

The Studio Kitchens, Bathrooms and Bedrooms at Guardbridge offer the best all round service. From the first customer contact, your journey will be smooth from start to finish. Even after your new purchase, it will be a dream experience and you may like us so much, you will either come back for more or recommend a friend.

Why not visit its state-of-the-art showroom to view its extensive range in inspiring settings and allow its home renovation specialists to work with you?

You can also visit its website to create your dream kitchen, bathroom or bedroom.

