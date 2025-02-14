Move into the home you’ve always dreamt of

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Move into the home you’ve always dreamt of

These local experts will help to make sure your move and your new home will be simply perfect.

Presented by various local businesses
parents with children, playing and bonding together as they are moving house in UK
Need help unpacking all of those boxes? Call a local expert!

Moving house in the UK can be stressful and overwhelming. But getting help from local businesses can help ease the burden and maybe even make the transition enjoyable.

There are so many things to consider when moving house in the UK — from packing to cleaning and possibly even repairs or renovations.

Taking on all these tasks yourself can prove to be cost effective. But with help from local professionals, you can actually take the time to enjoy the process of relocating to your dream space.

5 local experts to keep in mind when moving house

1. The Home Move Planner

couple takes out kitchen tools from boxes as they are moving house in UK
The Home Move Planner will keep you organised and make sure you have everything covered.

Moving homes can be overwhelming but The Home Move Planner is here to make it simple.

Its tailored step-by-step moving planner is designed to keep you organised, covering everything from decluttering to finalising utilities. Delivered straight to your door, it provides a structured approach to ensure nothing is overlooked.

For those needing extra support, the Home Move Planner’s in-person services take care of the details:

Preparing Your Home to Sell – The company helps declutter, stage your property and arrange valuations, home reports and professional photography to maximise appeal.

Moving Day Preparation – From packing coordination to removal arrangements, it ensures everything is in place for a smooth transition.

Moving Day Coordination – On the big day, the Home Move Planner oversees logistics, manages movers and handles last-minute details, allowing you to focus on settling in.

Whether you prefer to manage your move independently with a planner or need hands-on assistance, The Home Move Planner takes the stress out of moving from start to finish.

Visit The Home Move Planner’s website for stress-free moving, step by step.

2. RAM Fabrication & Automation

gate swinging open
RAM’s metal fabrication expertise extends to swing, sliding and cantilever gates.

RAM Fabrication & Automation creates stunning, handcrafted gates, railings and balustrades that don’t just protect your property but elevate its elegance, character and value.

With over 20 years experience, the company has built a reputation as a trusted local company dedicated to precision, quality and customer satisfaction.

Its unique in-house design service ensures each project delivers tailor-made solutions that reflect your personal style, making your vision a reality.

The company manufactures to the highest standards, ensuring durability and timeless beauty. It is the only company in the area that offers fabrication and automation in house.

Additionally, its metal fabrication expertise extends to swing, sliding, and cantilever gates; matching railings and handrails; as well as custom balustrades and staircases.

Its architectural metalwork solutions work for both commercial and residential properties. For added convenience, it also specialises in automated gate systems, combining modern technology with seamless operation.

The firm is a one-stop-shop providing solutions for all types of architectural metalwork — from designing to manufacturing to automating and installing as well as refurbishment of existing gates.

To discuss your next project, call 01382 520 644 / 07522 711 365 or visit RAM Fabrication & Automation’s website now for a FREE consultation.

3. NF Power Wash

photos of a driveway before and after power washing
Make your house bright and fresh for the upcoming summer with NF Power Wash.

NF Power Wash is a new company from Dundee set up by Nicholas and his brother, Nathan.

The business covers Dundee and surrounding areas, coming out to customers and giving free quotes — whether it’s for your driveway, fence, gutters, patios, decking and much more.

The company’s aim is to get your house to look bright and fresh for the upcoming summer.

It wants its customers to be satisfied with the end job. Every project it undertakes will be done to every little detail.

It is very fair on prices, whether it’s a big job or a small job; it will always keep customers happy about prices.

To keep up to date with the company’s projects and have a look, follow its Facebook page. To get in touch, call 07473812077 or 07543702753.

4. Robyn’s Luxury Cleaning Services

left photo shows hand covered in a blue glove cleaning a tap. right photo shows various cleaning products
From kitchens to bathrooms, floors to ceilings, no corner is overlooked with Robyn’s Luxury Cleaning Services.

As more people are on the move this season, Robyn’s Luxury Cleaning Services Ltd is here to make your transition smooth and stress-free with expert cleaning services.

Whether you’re moving into a new home, vacating a rental or simply need a one-time deep clean, Robyn is a trusted solo cleaner, dedicated to making your space shine.

Specialising in regular home cleaning, end-of-tenancy cleaning and post-move deep cleans, Robyn is known for delivering a high-quality, meticulous service to homes and businesses across the local area. From kitchens to bathrooms, floors to ceilings, no corner is overlooked. Robyn is trained in natural stone and brings all products and equipment needed.

With years of experience and a reputation for reliability, Robyn’s Luxury Cleaning Services has become a go-to choice for many local residents and businesses.

With attention to detail and a commitment to customer satisfaction, your space will be refreshed, cleaned and ready for whatever comes next.

Trust in the cleaner who local clients know and love. Let Robyn make your home or business sparkle!

Visit the Facebook page of Robyn’s Luxury Cleaning Services. 

5. The Studio Kitchens, Bathrooms and Bedrooms

modern kitchen with white and blue cabinets as well as a spacious island with bar stools for an eat-in area
Visit The Studio’s state-of-the-art showroom to view its extensive range in inspiring settings.

A long established family-owned business, The Studio Kitchens, Bathrooms and Bedrooms is your one-stop-shop for quality kitchen, bathroom and bedroom renovations, no matter your budget.

The company is all about service and you, ensuring you have the best kitchen, bathroom or bedroom installation money can buy!

Offering a reliable and seamless customer experience at every stage of your home renovation, its industry experts are always on hand to provide assistance and knowledge when required.

With its in-house fitting teams, the firm is confident that you will find something that suits your taste, whether you prefer traditional, classic or more contemporary designs.

Its expert craftsmen provide and fit small, medium and large kitchens so no matter the size, a transformation is possible with The Studio.

The Studio Kitchens, Bathrooms and Bedrooms at Guardbridge offer the best all round service. From the first customer contact, your journey will be smooth from start to finish. Even after your new purchase, it will be a dream experience and you may like us so much, you will either come back for more or recommend a friend.

Why not visit its state-of-the-art showroom to view its extensive range in inspiring settings and allow its home renovation specialists to work with you?

You can also visit its website to create your dream kitchen, bathroom or bedroom.

Read more: Opinion: ‘It’s not moving house that’s stressful, it’s finding space for all this stuff’

More from Homes & Gardens

Need help unpacking all of those boxes? Call a local expert!
Stunning new home near Elie is solid stone and 'built to last hundreds of…
Need help unpacking all of those boxes? Call a local expert!
Harecraig House: Prominent Broughty Ferry clifftop home is a labour of love for its…
Need help unpacking all of those boxes? Call a local expert!
Broughty Ferry villa with 6 bedrooms was TSPC's top property in December
young family with baby outside a new house
Three home improvements where quality is key
Need help unpacking all of those boxes? Call a local expert!
Fantastic 17th Century house on Elie Beach hits the market for £1.4 million
Need help unpacking all of those boxes? Call a local expert!
Historic Fife fixer-upper with six acre paddock on the banks of the River Eden…
Need help unpacking all of those boxes? Call a local expert!
Victorian Broughty Ferry villa is TSPC's most-viewed property of 2024
the lawn leading up to a large, modern home with a wraparound balcony
The 10 best Tayside and Fife homes of 2024 picked by our property writer
Need help unpacking all of those boxes? Call a local expert!
Derelict Masonic Lodge in centre of Anstruther goes on sale for £175k
Need help unpacking all of those boxes? Call a local expert!
Why Pine Lodge Auction in Dunshalt is 'Fife's best kept secret'

Conversation