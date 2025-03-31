Find your dream home at Brechin West

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Find your dream home at Brechin West

Enjoy the benefits of buying a new build property in Angus with Scotia Homes

In partnership with Scotia Homes
family playing in a sunny garden
Scotia Homes offer flexible living spaces designed to grow with you.

If you’re looking for a modern, energy-efficient home in a thriving community, Scotia Homes’ Brechin West development in Angus delivers all that, and more.

With three and four-bedroom homes starting from £279,950, the development has been designed to provide a contemporary living experience in a picturesque, peaceful, yet well-connected location.

Whether you’re a growing family, a first-time buyer, or simply looking to upgrade, a new build home in Brechin West could be just what you’re looking for. The development has semi-detached and detached homes ready to move into this spring, with a range of incentives available including Part Exchange or Deposit Contribution.

It’s no secret that moving house tops the list of stressful events, but buying a new build is a great way to ensure that your house move is one you remember for all the right reasons.

a spacious living room with dining area
Spacious, flexible layouts provide comfortable living areas perfect for modern lifestyles.

A hassle-free move with Part Exchange or Deposit Contribution

One of the main benefits of buying a new Scotia home is the availability of Part Exchange on selected plots. This means you can seamlessly move from your old home into your new one on the same day without the stress of property chains delaying your move.

Scotia’s team is also on hand to provide free expert advice. At every point in your house move you will feel informed and supported, meaning you can relax and look forward to your dream move.

Scotia also offers a Deposit Contribution on selected homes. This incentive allows you to unlock your buying potential, making homeownership more accessible and affordable. Often, this can be just the support needed to let you secure your dream home as a first-time buyer.

a modern kitchen with blue cabinets
Enjoy your new home from day one with brand new interiors and appliances.

Energy-efficient living

It’s no surprise that energy efficiency is a key consideration for homebuyers. With that in mind, homes at Brechin West boast an estimated average energy efficiency rating of 88% and every home comes with an Air Source Heat Pumps as standard.

Interestingly, a Home Builders Federation report published in 2024 found that an average new build buyer will reduce their annual carbon emissions by over 2 tonnes per property. In practical terms, that means new build owners can save almost £2,000 in energy bills each year compared to older properties.

A blank canvas to make your own

One of the biggest advantages of buying a new build home is the fresh start it provides. With no need to strip wallpaper, replace carpets, or deal with outdated fittings, you get a pristine, modern home that is ready for your personal touch.

a detached house at Scotia homes Brechin devlopment
The contemporary homes offer lots of natural light, built-in storage and stylish interiors.

Everything in your new Scotia Home is fresh and new – not to mention covered by warranty. It gives you peace of mind, and when you are juggling work, family and a house move, peace of mind is exactly what you need.

Scotia Homes is renowned for its high-quality design, and Brechin West is no exception. Homes in the development feature large windows for maximum natural light, built-in storage, and stylish interiors designed for modern living. Spacious, flexible layouts provide comfortable living areas for relaxation, work and entertainment, adapting to your needs as your lifestyle evolves.

Join a thriving community with excellent transport links

Brechin is the perfect choice for those looking for more space to grow while enjoying easy access to major cities. Whether you work in Aberdeen or Dundee, Brechin offers easy transport links reducing tricky commutes.

However, beyond its convenient location Brechin has even more to offer. It combines a strong sense of community with beautiful countryside surroundings. And with local amenities, schools and leisure facilities close by, you’ll have everything you need as you embark on a new chapter in your beautiful new home at Brechin West.

For more information on new homes at Brechin West, speak to Scotia’s Sales Advisor Jaclyn McKenna on 07990 023277 or email brechin.sales@Scotia-homes.co.uk.

The show home is open by appointment only at 2 Hampton Gray Way, Brechin, DD9 6FD.

