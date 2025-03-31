Find your dream home at Brechin West

If you’re looking for a modern, energy-efficient home in a thriving community, Scotia Homes’ Brechin West development in Angus delivers all that, and more.

With three and four-bedroom homes starting from £279,950, the development has been designed to provide a contemporary living experience in a picturesque, peaceful, yet well-connected location.

Whether you’re a growing family, a first-time buyer, or simply looking to upgrade, a new build home in Brechin West could be just what you’re looking for. The development has semi-detached and detached homes ready to move into this spring, with a range of incentives available including Part Exchange or Deposit Contribution.

It’s no secret that moving house tops the list of stressful events, but buying a new build is a great way to ensure that your house move is one you remember for all the right reasons.

A hassle-free move with Part Exchange or Deposit Contribution

One of the main benefits of buying a new Scotia home is the availability of Part Exchange on selected plots. This means you can seamlessly move from your old home into your new one on the same day without the stress of property chains delaying your move.

Scotia’s team is also on hand to provide free expert advice. At every point in your house move you will feel informed and supported, meaning you can relax and look forward to your dream move.

Scotia also offers a Deposit Contribution on selected homes. This incentive allows you to unlock your buying potential, making homeownership more accessible and affordable. Often, this can be just the support needed to let you secure your dream home as a first-time buyer.

Energy-efficient living

It’s no surprise that energy efficiency is a key consideration for homebuyers. With that in mind, homes at Brechin West boast an estimated average energy efficiency rating of 88% and every home comes with an Air Source Heat Pumps as standard.

Interestingly, a Home Builders Federation report published in 2024 found that an average new build buyer will reduce their annual carbon emissions by over 2 tonnes per property. In practical terms, that means new build owners can save almost £2,000 in energy bills each year compared to older properties.

A blank canvas to make your own

One of the biggest advantages of buying a new build home is the fresh start it provides. With no need to strip wallpaper, replace carpets, or deal with outdated fittings, you get a pristine, modern home that is ready for your personal touch.

Everything in your new Scotia Home is fresh and new – not to mention covered by warranty. It gives you peace of mind, and when you are juggling work, family and a house move, peace of mind is exactly what you need.

Scotia Homes is renowned for its high-quality design, and Brechin West is no exception. Homes in the development feature large windows for maximum natural light, built-in storage, and stylish interiors designed for modern living. Spacious, flexible layouts provide comfortable living areas for relaxation, work and entertainment, adapting to your needs as your lifestyle evolves.

Join a thriving community with excellent transport links

Brechin is the perfect choice for those looking for more space to grow while enjoying easy access to major cities. Whether you work in Aberdeen or Dundee, Brechin offers easy transport links reducing tricky commutes.

However, beyond its convenient location Brechin has even more to offer. It combines a strong sense of community with beautiful countryside surroundings. And with local amenities, schools and leisure facilities close by, you’ll have everything you need as you embark on a new chapter in your beautiful new home at Brechin West.

For more information on new homes at Brechin West, speak to Scotia’s Sales Advisor Jaclyn McKenna on 07990 023277 or email brechin.sales@Scotia-homes.co.uk.

The show home is open by appointment only at 2 Hampton Gray Way, Brechin, DD9 6FD.