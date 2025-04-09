How makeover transformed ‘borderline uninhabitable’ Dundee property into modern home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How makeover transformed ‘borderline uninhabitable’ Dundee property into modern home

Real estate agent Thomas Bradley Residential pumped more than £50,000 into the renovation of a three-bedroom house on Downie Park Road in Dundee.

Kevin Farr, a real estate agent at Thomas Bradley Residential, led the renovation project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

The house was on the market for less than three weeks before it was snapped up.

This was amid multiple viewings and considerable interest in the three-bedroom property on Downie Park Road, just off Old Glamis Road in Dundee.

The reason?

A five-figure makeover courtesy of Thomas Bradley Residential, which saw the value of the house increased by £80,000.

Before and after: The kitchen. Image: Thomas Bradley Residential

The 11-week transformation, led by real estate agent Kevin Farr, took the two-storey property from “borderline uninhabitable” to fresh and modern.

The decision to renovate was made after its first appearance on the property market in August 2024.

The semi-detached house, which featured dilapidated interiors, a damaged roof and an overgrown garden, was originally listed at £129,995.

Dundee house taken off the market after ‘lowball’ offers

“It had a few viewings,” says 29-year-old Kevin.

“But there wasn’t much interest, to be honest, and very lowball offers.”

After a month on the market, he approached the owner with a proposition.

“We went to the seller and we offered to come in as a company and do the house up and bring it to the modern standard that it is today,” Kevin says.

The living room features a bay window. Image: Thomas Bradley Residential

This meant Thomas Bradley Residential would cover the costs of renovations and then share in the profits once the property is sold at a higher price.

It’s known as an assisted sale in property – or a win-win.

The seller agreed, and works began.

Kevin, who is based at his company’s headquarters in East Kilbride, spent the next three months travelling up and down to Dundee to manage the project.

How much did renovation of ‘uninhabitable’ Dundee house cost?

His budget for the renovation, which was carried out by Thomas Bradley Residential’s in-house building team, was over £50,000.

“It was in quite poor condition – borderline inhabitable,” he says. “It needed a lot of work.

“So we had a team meeting onsite and decided it was going to need taken back to brick and have a full renovation.”

Before and after: The house was painted white. Image: Thomas Bradley Residential

They started with the roof.

“This property was one of the only properties in the area that didn’t have a new roof,” Kevin says.

“So, straight away, we had to put a new roof in, which was quite costly.”

The exterior walls of the house, previously brown, were then painted white to give it a “nice, fresh look”.

Inside, it was stripped back, replastered, painted and tiled.

New flooring was put down throughout, while the electrical and plumbing systems were replaced.

A new kitchen and bathroom were also installed.

Kevin has led multiple renovation projects as an estate agent. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The kitchen, featuring sage green cabinetry and white tiling, was bought from Howdens.

It is simple and practical, with a minimalist design and timeless aesthetic.

“It’s nice, it’s modern, it’s fresh – it’s somewhere you’d actually want to be,” Kevin says.

Dundee house has brand new bathroom and kitchen

The three-piece bathroom also has a clean and contemporary look.

Fully tiled with a classic black and white marble effect, it was selected from Victoria Plumbing.

The three bedrooms – there’s one downstairs and two upstairs – are all spacious doubles.

The bathroom was bought from Victoria Plumbing. Image: Thomas Bradley Residential

Kevin, who has worked in real estate for five years, says this is unusual. “You normally get two decent-sized rooms and one box room. But these are three good-sized rooms.”

His team painted them white and installed soft beige carpets.

Kevin, who has led multiple renovation projects on behalf of Thomas Bradley Residential, says he purposefully opted for neutral colours throughout the house.

“That’s what everyone seems to like on the market at the moment,” he explains.

Overgrown garden transformed

A landscaping team was also brought in to tackle the overgrown garden.

“They took the trees away, leveled it all, put some new turf down, fenced it all off, and we put a nice decking area in,” Kevin says.

The garage – no longer fit for purpose – was also removed.

“Nothing was untouched,” Kevin says of the transformation.

Before and after: The garden was transformed. Image: Thomas Bradley Residential

With home renovations trending, it can be easy to assume that everyone wants to take on a project.

But Kevin says this isn’t the case.

“A lot of people, when they’re looking for a new home and it’s first time buyers, mostly just want somewhere they can go in and put a TV and a couch down, and just relax,” he says.

“Buyers don’t want to worry about spending extra money [on renovating] because it’s quite hard for people to get on the market at the moment.

‘It’s hard enough trying to save a deposit up’

“It’s hard enough trying to save a deposit up.

“Then obviously, if they need to pay more money to do work to the property, it becomes a little bit harder for them.”

The refurbished house went back on the market on December 6 2024 for a new asking price of £209,995.

It was sold two days before Christmas.

Conversation