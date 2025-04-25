Sidey windows and doors are wise investments that pay off over time. Choosing the local firm also means supporting a company that’s committed to sustainability.

When it comes to enhancing your home, few aspects are as important as its doors and windows.

They play a pivotal role in security and overall comfort, aside from contributing to the kerb appeal of your property.

Sidey stands out in this domain. If you’re considering an upgrade or a remodel of your house, here’s why the local company should be your go-to choice to transform your space.

Energy efficient products

Making your home more energy efficient is essential now that energy costs are on the rise. Sidey windows and doors are designed with state-of-the-art technology that minimises heat loss and maximises insulation.

Steve Hardy, joint managing director at Sidey, pointed out: “Our double and triple glazed ranges achieve impressively low U-values that meet or exceed current standards.”

By upgrading to Sidey’s energy efficient products, you are making a financially savvy decision that can potentially save hundreds of pounds on your heating bills each year.

Exceptional products and service

At Sidey, quality is at the forefront of everything the firm does because it understands that your home deserves only the best.

That’s why it guarantees a level of craftsmanship that combines functionality with aesthetic appeal.

In fact, it offers a 10-year insurance-backed guarantee on its products. Its team also goes above and beyond to ensure the highest quality installation.

As a leading window and door manufacturer and installer, Sidey has earned a 98% customer satisfaction rating. That’s verified by the Independent Network, a UK-wide organisation that represents only the finest providers of windows and doors.

Highly accredited company

Another mark of Sidey’s excellence is its range of accreditations in manufacturing and surveying.

Steve explained: “Our products, systems and services go through testing processes that are conducted by an independent body and must meet defined standards.

“Investing and going through this process allows us to provide our customers with a way to verify the quality of our products and services. It’s also a way to objectively compare our products with those from another company.

“It’s important to us to have all the necessary and relevant accreditations to be able to work closely with all our customers – whether an individual houseowner or a major housing association, building contractor or professional construction consultant. Whether we are supplying a single window or door, or many hundreds or even thousands of them. The quality must be the same.

“Customers deserve to know that when they’re making an investment in their windows and doors, they are getting the highest quality of products and services.

“Whatever it is you’re spending your hard-earned money on, you deserve quality products that will do the job you expect them to do and last. We want to make sure you get value for money.”

A local company you can trust

Sidey has been in business in Perth for more than 90 years and its products are manufactured right here in Scotland.

This ensures that customers benefit from consistent quality while supporting the local economy and reducing carbon emissions.

Sidey also invests in community-based initiatives, supporting projects like educational workshops and charities, youth groups and sports teams.

It’s no wonder Sidey won Business of the Year and Business Growth at the 2023 Perthshire Chamber of Commerce Awards.

Steve said: “At our core, we are dedicated to more than just providing windows and doors. We are committed to investing in our people and communities, championing sustainability and enhancing people’s lives.”

Sidey has stunning showrooms in Perth and Edinburgh with interactive design centres that lets you see, touch and feel finishing touches such as hardware. Friendly staff can also guide you and assist with design inspiration.

Visit Sidey’s website for a free quote.