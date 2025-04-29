First time buyer Ewan compromised on his Broughty Ferry home – but his year-long search paid off in the end

There were a few must-haves on Ewan Petrie’s list when he started the hunt for his first home at the end of 2024.

Namely, the 25-year-old from Carnoustie wanted the following: a detached house with three bedrooms (although two could work), a garage, a garden, and a driveway.

Not a fan of open-planning living, Ewan also wanted a kitchen separate from the living room. “That was sort of the main criteria,” he says.

The offshore operations technician had a budget of £200,000 – but could spend a little more if need be.

Where did he want to buy?

He was keen to buy in Carnoustie – where he was living with his parents at the time – or nearby in Arbroath or Broughty Ferry.

Ideally, he wanted to be on a train line or bus route.

Ewan, who also runs electrical company Petrie Electrical, started his search on the TSPC and Rightmove websites – using the filter system to find suitable properties in the areas and checking daily for new listings.

When he wasn’t offshore, he’d squeeze in house viewings.

He also bounced ideas off his solicitor uncle, who works for Thorntons Property – a useful resource in an otherwise challenging market.

It was tough to find a property with everything he wanted, for the right price.

“Prices were increasing at the same time I started looking, so then I sort of dropped off some of the must-haves,” he says.

Ewan ended up viewing around 10 houses across Dundee and Angus.

Among his options:

No 1 – Glenview estate, Forfar

This contemporary development in Forfar, by Scotia Homes, caught Ewan’s eye.

He viewed a semidetached three-bed house which was on the market for somewhere in the region of £210,000-£230,000.

While he admired the stylish black and white design of the modern home, Ewan ultimately ruled it out.

As the Glenview housing development reached completion, prices had risen, and he didn’t feel he was getting good value for money.

“It was roughly between £200,000-£230,000 for a three-bed semi.

“But two years before, you were getting a detached three-bed bungalow for £230,000,” he explains.

The lack of train links to Forfar was also off-putting.

No 2 – Prosen Bank, Carnoustie

This Carnoustie home, on the peaceful Prosen Bank cul-de-sac, was a strong contender.

Detached, with three rooms, a driveway and garage – it ticked a lot of Ewan’s boxes.

But it was over-budget, with a home report valuation of £240,000.

Being that it had been on the market for six months, Ewan made an offer below the asking price. “But they rejected the offer because it was under what they were wanting,” he says.

“In the end, I checked back and it did actually sell under the valuation.”

No 3 – Inchcape Road, Broughty Ferry

This Broughty Ferry semidetached house, on the market for around £210,000, was another consideration.

With three bedrooms, a garage and a large front garden, Ewan was tempted.

But he was put off by the small living room and a large summerhouse which took up the majority of the back garden.

He also noted the slapdash decor.

“It looked like it had been tarted up quite a lot – cheap tarted up.

“The estate agent told us the kitchen had been done, but when you opened the cupboard doors, it was just, you could see the paint brush marks.”

He was also put off by the open-plan kitchen living room, and ultimately ruled it out.

No 4 – Portree Avenue, Broughty Ferry

Ewan also checked out a property on Portree Avenue in Broughty Ferry.

It had three bedrooms, a garage and a garden.

But ultimately, it wasn’t big enough. “It was quite small and had a strange layout as well.”

He also had concerns about parking, being on a “congested street” with a one-car driveway.

No 5 – His home: Westerton Avenue, Broughty Ferry

After one year of searching, Ewan found his home on Westerton Avenue in Broughty Ferry.

While it was semi-detached and slightly over budget, with a fixed price of £210,000, it had everything else he was looking for, including three bedrooms, a garage, garden and separate kitchen and living room.

“I liked the location: it’s a 15-20 minute walk down to the pubs and stuff in the Ferry,” he says.

Why Ewan decided to take the plunge on Westerton Avenue house

“And it was also fixed price, which made it quite appealing.

“It had been up for sale for a while, about six months, and I hadn’t been to view it.

“But then it went fixed price, so I arranged the viewing.

“After seeing it, I don’t think the photos showed its potential, which I think is why it was up for so long without any interest.”

He took the plunge – and was given the keys to his new property in June 2024.

Since then, he has been gradually renovating.

“It required a lot of work,” he says.

“Everything was quite outdated: tartan carpets, red carpets, the chipboard-effect wallpaper.

“I’m happy I got the house in the end.

“There is still the renovation, which is going quite slowly.

“But it’s getting there.