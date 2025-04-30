Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Putting the ‘green’ in Greencastle Windows and Doors

Make your home affordably sustainable with this local family-run business.

stone house's window and door from Greencastle Home Improvements
Greencastle's products enhance a living space's kerb appeal as well as its energy efficiency.

With a personalised approach, Greencastle makes your house more energy efficient with doors and windows that are budget-friendly.

At a time when environmental sustainability has become a pressing concern, Greencastle Windows and Doors, a Scottish firm rooted in the heart of the community, is setting a remarkable example of how business and sustainability can go hand in hand.

Specialising in windows and doors, Greencastle has made significant strides in implementing eco-friendly practices, proving that construction and environmental responsibility can coexist harmoniously.

Founded with the mission of transforming homes while respecting the environment, Greencastle embodies a forward-thinking approach. The company recognises that the need for sustainable practices is increasingly critical as the effects of global warming become more evident. Its vision is not only to enhance the aesthetic and functional aspects of living spaces but to ensure that these transformations contribute positively to the planet.

Affordability hand in hand with sustainability

Greencastle has made energy efficiency a top priority in all its projects. The firm promotes the installation of energy efficient windows and doors which significantly reduce energy consumption and improve a home’s EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) rating. This lowers utility bills for homeowners but also minimises greenhouse gas emissions.

graphic on sources of carbon emissions which Greencastle Home Improvements hope to minimise with their products
Minimise your home’s carbon footprint with windows and doors from Greencastle.

Greencastle is dedicated to minimising its own carbon footprint by implementing a waste management system that’s designed to divert as much material as possible from landfills.

It maintains a policy of recycling around 80% of its waste, including plastic, glass, metal and wood. Less general landfill waste means savings that it can pass on to customers, instead of passing on additional costs.

A tree for each customer

The local family-run business also plants a tree for every one of its customers with the help of the company, Carma.

Clients can choose whether they want their tree planted in the UK or somewhere else in the world. They can keep track of these trees using a live map.

By actively engaging in environmental initiatives like this tree planting drive, Greencastle demonstrates that sustainable practices extend beyond individual projects and contribute to the health of the environment at large.

Personalised financing options

To further enhance the affordability of its products, Greencastle offers customers finance options that can be tailored to whatever they need.

There’s a variety of finance packages to suit every budget. Among the most popular are the buy now, pay later scheme and the interest-free option.

The company wants to ensure that its price points are always where the customer feels they’re getting a great product but not at an overinflated price.

Greencastle are also licenced and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority, an entity that ensures the firm ethically sells to every customer.

Contact Greencastle to improve your home

From a family idea that was born into the heart of Dundee’s community, Greencastle has expanded its business to cover the whole of Scotland.

With branches in Dundee, Stirling, Aberdeen and Golspie, it’s easy to get in touch with Greencastle’s friendly team to help you upgrade your windows and doors and improve your home’s energy efficiency.

The Greencastle Windows and Doors team brings a wealth of experience in the industry so you can be sure you’re getting professional service, expertise and quality craftsmanship you can trust.

Proud of their excellent rating on TrustPilot, they strive to deliver excellent price, product and installation to every customer.

Greencastle Windows and Doors believes your home is your castle. Visit the company’s website for a quick and easy quote.

Read more: Find out what customers have to say about Greencastle

