With a personalised approach, Greencastle makes your house more energy efficient with doors and windows that are budget-friendly.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

At a time when environmental sustainability has become a pressing concern, Greencastle Windows and Doors, a Scottish firm rooted in the heart of the community, is setting a remarkable example of how business and sustainability can go hand in hand.

Specialising in windows and doors, Greencastle has made significant strides in implementing eco-friendly practices, proving that construction and environmental responsibility can coexist harmoniously.

Founded with the mission of transforming homes while respecting the environment, Greencastle embodies a forward-thinking approach. The company recognises that the need for sustainable practices is increasingly critical as the effects of global warming become more evident. Its vision is not only to enhance the aesthetic and functional aspects of living spaces but to ensure that these transformations contribute positively to the planet.

Affordability hand in hand with sustainability

Greencastle has made energy efficiency a top priority in all its projects. The firm promotes the installation of energy efficient windows and doors which significantly reduce energy consumption and improve a home’s EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) rating. This lowers utility bills for homeowners but also minimises greenhouse gas emissions.

Greencastle is dedicated to minimising its own carbon footprint by implementing a waste management system that’s designed to divert as much material as possible from landfills.

It maintains a policy of recycling around 80% of its waste, including plastic, glass, metal and wood. Less general landfill waste means savings that it can pass on to customers, instead of passing on additional costs.

A tree for each customer

The local family-run business also plants a tree for every one of its customers with the help of the company, Carma.

Clients can choose whether they want their tree planted in the UK or somewhere else in the world. They can keep track of these trees using a live map.

By actively engaging in environmental initiatives like this tree planting drive, Greencastle demonstrates that sustainable practices extend beyond individual projects and contribute to the health of the environment at large.

Personalised financing options

To further enhance the affordability of its products, Greencastle offers customers finance options that can be tailored to whatever they need.

There’s a variety of finance packages to suit every budget. Among the most popular are the buy now, pay later scheme and the interest-free option.

The company wants to ensure that its price points are always where the customer feels they’re getting a great product but not at an overinflated price.

Greencastle are also licenced and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority, an entity that ensures the firm ethically sells to every customer.

Contact Greencastle to improve your home

From a family idea that was born into the heart of Dundee’s community, Greencastle has expanded its business to cover the whole of Scotland.

With branches in Dundee, Stirling, Aberdeen and Golspie, it’s easy to get in touch with Greencastle’s friendly team to help you upgrade your windows and doors and improve your home’s energy efficiency.

The Greencastle Windows and Doors team brings a wealth of experience in the industry so you can be sure you’re getting professional service, expertise and quality craftsmanship you can trust.

Proud of their excellent rating on TrustPilot, they strive to deliver excellent price, product and installation to every customer.

Greencastle Windows and Doors believes your home is your castle. Visit the company’s website for a quick and easy quote.

