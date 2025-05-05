Top tips to protect your home from damp, decay and despair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Articles

Top tips to protect your home from damp, decay and despair

Spotting issues in your home like damp patches, flaking walls or mould can send anyone into panic mode, especially if you don’t know where to start. But the good news is, it doesn’t have to be scary and it's easier than you think to protect your home.

In partnership with Richardson and Starling
Roof with rain pouring off
Protect your home by spotting potential issues before they arise.

With over 90 years of experience, Richardson and Starling have been helping homeowners across Scotland and the North of England protect and preserve their properties with ease.

Whether you’re looking to buy your dream home, you’ve just moved in or you’re finally getting around to that damp patch in the hallway, its team will take the stress off your shoulders and guide you through it from start to finish.

Let’s take a look at the things you can do to help your home and the four main services on offer from Richardson and Starling to make you feel at home again.

Top tips from the experts

The best way to protect your home is to stay ahead of potential problems. Richardson and Starling’s team of specialists have shared their top tips to keep your property damp-free:

  • Keep your home well-ventilated – Open windows regularly, especially in kitchens and bathrooms.
  • Check gutters and drains – Blocked gutters can cause water to overflow and seep into your walls.
  • Use extractor fans – Especially in rooms where moisture builds up, like bathrooms, kitchens and utility rooms.
  • Avoid drying clothes indoors – If possible, use an externally vented tumble dryer or dry clothes outside to reduce condensation.
  • Regularly inspect walls and windows – Look for peeling wallpaper, mould spots, or watermarks as early warning signs.

Remember: prevention is always easier (and cheaper!) than repair. But if you’re ever unsure, getting expert advice early can make all the difference.

Some of the services Richardson and Starling carry out include:

Property damp proofing

Protect your home with damp proofing.

Damp can sneak in quietly and cause damage to your walls, health and peace of mind. Whether it’s rising damp, penetrating damp or condensation, Richardson and Starling will get to the root of the problem with a professional damp survey and tailor-made solution.

Its friendly team doesn’t just fix the symptoms—they treat the cause using industry-leading materials and techniques, and all work comes with a long-term guarantee. So, once it’s sorted, you can truly move on.

Read more about damp proofing.

Property preservation

Wet rot
Wet rot in a home.

Preserving your property means protecting it from long-term damage caused by things like dry rot, wet rot, woodworm, and insect infestations. These problems often hide out of sight and can go unnoticed until serious damage occurs.

Richardson and Starling’s team of specialists are trained to spot the early warning signs and carry out expert treatments to stop decay in its tracks—helping to preserve the structural integrity (and value) of your home.

Explore property preservation.

Property repair

Concrete repair.
Concrete repair.

From structural damage to cracked walls or ageing basements, Richardson and Starling offer comprehensive repair services that tackle both the cosmetic and structural aspect of property issues.

Whether your home has been affected by damp-related decay or you need help with structural repairs, wall ties or lateral wall restraints, its skilled team will complete the job safely, efficiently and with minimal disruption, and always with care and precision.

Learn more about property repair.

Thermal improvements

Enhance the energy efficiency and comfort of your property with thermal improvements.

If your home’s feeling colder than it should, or your energy bills are creeping up, then it might be time to look at thermal improvement solutions. Richardson and Starling offer insulation upgrades, moisture-resistant wall linings and condensation control systems to make your home healthy, more comfortable and energy-efficient.

Better insulation means fewer draughts, warmer rooms and lower heating bills—what’s not to love?

Discover more about thermal improvements.

Protect your home and get in touch

If you’ve spotted signs of damp, rot or woodworm with your home, don’t let it keep you up at night. Richardson and Starling are here to help you take control and get your home back to its best—quickly, professionally and with care.

Book a property survey or speak to an expert today.

