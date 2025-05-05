Top tips to protect your home from damp, decay and despair

With over 90 years of experience, Richardson and Starling have been helping homeowners across Scotland and the North of England protect and preserve their properties with ease.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Whether you’re looking to buy your dream home, you’ve just moved in or you’re finally getting around to that damp patch in the hallway, its team will take the stress off your shoulders and guide you through it from start to finish.

Let’s take a look at the things you can do to help your home and the four main services on offer from Richardson and Starling to make you feel at home again.

Top tips from the experts

The best way to protect your home is to stay ahead of potential problems. Richardson and Starling’s team of specialists have shared their top tips to keep your property damp-free:

Keep your home well-ventilated – Open windows regularly, especially in kitchens and bathrooms.

– Open windows regularly, especially in kitchens and bathrooms. Check gutters and drains – Blocked gutters can cause water to overflow and seep into your walls.

– Blocked gutters can cause water to overflow and seep into your walls. Use extractor fans – Especially in rooms where moisture builds up, like bathrooms, kitchens and utility rooms.

– Especially in rooms where moisture builds up, like bathrooms, kitchens and utility rooms. Avoid drying clothes indoors – If possible, use an externally vented tumble dryer or dry clothes outside to reduce condensation.

– If possible, use an externally vented tumble dryer or dry clothes outside to reduce condensation. Regularly inspect walls and windows – Look for peeling wallpaper, mould spots, or watermarks as early warning signs.

Remember: prevention is always easier (and cheaper!) than repair. But if you’re ever unsure, getting expert advice early can make all the difference.

Some of the services Richardson and Starling carry out include:

Property damp proofing

Damp can sneak in quietly and cause damage to your walls, health and peace of mind. Whether it’s rising damp, penetrating damp or condensation, Richardson and Starling will get to the root of the problem with a professional damp survey and tailor-made solution.

Its friendly team doesn’t just fix the symptoms—they treat the cause using industry-leading materials and techniques, and all work comes with a long-term guarantee. So, once it’s sorted, you can truly move on.

Property preservation

Preserving your property means protecting it from long-term damage caused by things like dry rot, wet rot, woodworm, and insect infestations. These problems often hide out of sight and can go unnoticed until serious damage occurs.

Richardson and Starling’s team of specialists are trained to spot the early warning signs and carry out expert treatments to stop decay in its tracks—helping to preserve the structural integrity (and value) of your home.

Property repair

From structural damage to cracked walls or ageing basements, Richardson and Starling offer comprehensive repair services that tackle both the cosmetic and structural aspect of property issues.

Whether your home has been affected by damp-related decay or you need help with structural repairs, wall ties or lateral wall restraints, its skilled team will complete the job safely, efficiently and with minimal disruption, and always with care and precision.

Thermal improvements

If your home’s feeling colder than it should, or your energy bills are creeping up, then it might be time to look at thermal improvement solutions. Richardson and Starling offer insulation upgrades, moisture-resistant wall linings and condensation control systems to make your home healthy, more comfortable and energy-efficient.

Better insulation means fewer draughts, warmer rooms and lower heating bills—what’s not to love?

Protect your home and get in touch

If you’ve spotted signs of damp, rot or woodworm with your home, don’t let it keep you up at night. Richardson and Starling are here to help you take control and get your home back to its best—quickly, professionally and with care.

