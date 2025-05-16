Scone Palace Garden Fair is back in full bloom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Articles

Scone Palace Garden Fair is back in full bloom

A celebration of all things horticultural, Scone Palace Garden Fair is the must-see gardening event this summer. Kids go free and over 65s are concession priced.

In partnership with Scone Palace
Scone Palace Garden Fair returns on May 30 and 31.
Scone Palace Garden Fair returns on May 30 and 31.

Set amongst the stunning grounds of Scone Palace, Scotland’s national garden show returns on May 30 and 31, and is set to be a blooming marvellous day out for the whole family.

Viscount William Stormont of Scone Palace commented: “As Scotland’s national garden show, we are on a mission to share our passion for plants, to inspire wellness through horticulture, and to create a home for the Scottish gardening community, as we endeavour to make gardening approachable and accessible for all.”

Featuring plant sales, walled garden demonstrations, expert speakers, the Scottish Garden Design Competition and children’s activities, the show is a firm favourite amongst experienced gardeners and green-fingered beginners alike.

Now in its fourth year, it continues to evolve, and visitors will be excited to discover new and exciting elements for 2025 including:

  • The Dobbies’ team, who will be on-hand with expert advice, practical gardening ideas, and tips on how to make the most of garden living. They’ll also be handing out discounts and offers for their stores so make sure to drop by!
  • Perth Farmers’ Market, with over 20 producers tempting visitors with delicious local ingredients and cooking demonstrations throughout the day.
  • The unveiling of the newly installed Scottish Show Garden Design Competition finalists in the walled gardens.
There’s so much to see and do at Scone Palace Garden Fair.

Top five must do Scone Palace Garden Fair activities

  1. Shop in the Traders’ Promenade: Empty the car and prepare to shop! You’ll find everything you need to create a beautiful garden and outdoor living space in the shopping promenade, with over 70 quality exhibitors in attendance.
  2. From plant nurseries and garden centres to artisan makers, garden furniture, and innovative tools, this is a garden lover’s heaven!  If you do go a little plant-crazy (no judgement here!), you can drop off your purchases in the plant creche, thanks to the wonderful volunteers of the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society.
  3. Take a seat in the Caley Hort Speakers Tent: Questions at the ready! This is your golden gardening opportunity to pick the brains of the best. Running over two days, the Speakers Tent features a series of talks from leading industry experts, including Dobbies’ Senior Houseplant Buyer and RHS Chair of Assessors, Claire Bishop, MT Donell of Scotland Grows and the Beechgrove presenters.
  4. Vote in the Scottish Garden Design Competition: This year, amateur and professional gardeners were set the challenge of creating a garden that embodies the theme of hope. Whittled down to ten finalists in the Small Space Gardens category, and three finalists in the Show Gardens category, and you are invited to vote on a People’s Choice Award for both.

    Chat with gardening experts.
  5. Get the Kids Involved: The team behind Scone Palace Garden Fair is on a mission to inspire the next generation of gardeners, and to nurture a love being outdoors in nature. The Royal Horticultural Society will be on hand all weekend in the Kids Zone with hands-on activities and gentle encouragement for kids of all ages.
  6. Join in a demo or challenge: Get your hands dirty and join in the ‘how-to’ demonstrations taking place in the historic Walled Garden of Scone Palace. Led by a team of gardening experts this is where you’ll learn the tips and tricks you always wanted! Individual and organisations can also sign up for free to join in the pallet and planter challenge from the Scottish Gardener’s Forum, don’t forget to register in advance.
It will be a day filled with fun and blooming colour.

As well as enjoying the Garden Fair itself, visitors are encouraged to explore the beautiful grounds and gardens of Scone Palace, including the Lady Mansfield formal garden, the kitchen garden, and the famous Murray Maze.

The Palace Coffee Shop will be open all day – you must have a scone at Scone! – and a mouth watering line up of street food and vendors will be on hand offering hot food, summer drinks, and sweet treats.

Entry fees to the event are as follows:

  • Adult – £16+ booking fee online, £17.50 on the gate
  • Concession (65+) – £13 + booking fee online, £14 on the gate
  • Child (under 16) – FREE
  • Group tickets (12+ people) are also available for pre-booking.

Find out more and book now.

More from Homes & Gardens

Scone Palace Garden Fair returns on May 30 and 31.
How couple restored iconic Blairgowrie hillside home to its full 1950s glory
Scone Palace Garden Fair returns on May 30 and 31.
Striking Stirlingshire steading conversion features in Scotland's Home of the Year
Roof with rain pouring off
Top tips to protect your home from damp, decay and despair
Scone Palace Garden Fair returns on May 30 and 31.
Stunning East Neuk bungalow in the running to be Scotland's Home of the Year
stone house's window and door from Greencastle Home Improvements
Putting the ‘green’ in Greencastle Windows and Doors
Scone Palace Garden Fair returns on May 30 and 31.
First time buyer Ewan compromised on his Broughty Ferry home - but his year-long…
7
Scone Palace Garden Fair returns on May 30 and 31.
Transform your home with Sidey windows and doors
Scone Palace Garden Fair returns on May 30 and 31.
Is this hillside home above Loch Tummel the ultimate Highland Perthshire hideaway?
Scone Palace Garden Fair returns on May 30 and 31.
What houses could you buy for £300k in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire?
Ferry Cottage at Boat Of Cluny,
Highland Perthshire riverside home with holiday cottage, sauna and 11 acres hits the market

Conversation