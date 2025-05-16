Scone Palace Garden Fair is back in full bloom

Set amongst the stunning grounds of Scone Palace, Scotland’s national garden show returns on May 30 and 31, and is set to be a blooming marvellous day out for the whole family.
-
Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels,
This can take two different forms.
“Presented by”
This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser.
“In partnership with”
This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.
Viscount William Stormont of Scone Palace commented: “As Scotland’s national garden show, we are on a mission to share our passion for plants, to inspire wellness through horticulture, and to create a home for the Scottish gardening community, as we endeavour to make gardening approachable and accessible for all.”
Featuring plant sales, walled garden demonstrations, expert speakers, the Scottish Garden Design Competition and children’s activities, the show is a firm favourite amongst experienced gardeners and green-fingered beginners alike.
Now in its fourth year, it continues to evolve, and visitors will be excited to discover new and exciting elements for 2025 including:
- The Dobbies’ team, who will be on-hand with expert advice, practical gardening ideas, and tips on how to make the most of garden living. They’ll also be handing out discounts and offers for their stores so make sure to drop by!
- Perth Farmers’ Market, with over 20 producers tempting visitors with delicious local ingredients and cooking demonstrations throughout the day.
- The unveiling of the newly installed Scottish Show Garden Design Competition finalists in the walled gardens.
Top five must do Scone Palace Garden Fair activities
- Shop in the Traders’ Promenade: Empty the car and prepare to shop! You’ll find everything you need to create a beautiful garden and outdoor living space in the shopping promenade, with over 70 quality exhibitors in attendance.
- From plant nurseries and garden centres to artisan makers, garden furniture, and innovative tools, this is a garden lover’s heaven! If you do go a little plant-crazy (no judgement here!), you can drop off your purchases in the plant creche, thanks to the wonderful volunteers of the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society.
- Take a seat in the Caley Hort Speakers Tent: Questions at the ready! This is your golden gardening opportunity to pick the brains of the best. Running over two days, the Speakers Tent features a series of talks from leading industry experts, including Dobbies’ Senior Houseplant Buyer and RHS Chair of Assessors, Claire Bishop, MT Donell of Scotland Grows and the Beechgrove presenters.
- Vote in the Scottish Garden Design Competition: This year, amateur and professional gardeners were set the challenge of creating a garden that embodies the theme of hope. Whittled down to ten finalists in the Small Space Gardens category, and three finalists in the Show Gardens category, and you are invited to vote on a People’s Choice Award for both.
- Get the Kids Involved: The team behind Scone Palace Garden Fair is on a mission to inspire the next generation of gardeners, and to nurture a love being outdoors in nature. The Royal Horticultural Society will be on hand all weekend in the Kids Zone with hands-on activities and gentle encouragement for kids of all ages.
- Join in a demo or challenge: Get your hands dirty and join in the ‘how-to’ demonstrations taking place in the historic Walled Garden of Scone Palace. Led by a team of gardening experts this is where you’ll learn the tips and tricks you always wanted! Individual and organisations can also sign up for free to join in the pallet and planter challenge from the Scottish Gardener’s Forum, don’t forget to register in advance.
As well as enjoying the Garden Fair itself, visitors are encouraged to explore the beautiful grounds and gardens of Scone Palace, including the Lady Mansfield formal garden, the kitchen garden, and the famous Murray Maze.
The Palace Coffee Shop will be open all day – you must have a scone at Scone! – and a mouth watering line up of street food and vendors will be on hand offering hot food, summer drinks, and sweet treats.
Entry fees to the event are as follows:
- Adult – £16+ booking fee online, £17.50 on the gate
- Concession (65+) – £13 + booking fee online, £14 on the gate
- Child (under 16) – FREE
- Group tickets (12+ people) are also available for pre-booking.
Conversation