Newly opened showroom in Dundee manufactures bespoke made kitchens

Mark Lundie is a joiner in Dundee who offers a unique bespoke service. Go and visit his newly opened showroom to see the quality of his tailor-made rooms.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Mark Lundie Bespoke Joinery has opened a new showroom located at Unit 3 Marybank Lane, Dundee DD2 3DY.

The owner, Mark Lundie, described their opening weekend as ‘a great success’, with new customers paying a visit to see what they offer and look at the quality they can produce.

Mark shared: “We had such great feedback from everyone who came in.

“We are now seeing enquiries going through design and orders being placed – from kitchens, wardrobes and vanity units.”

The showroom took more than a year to complete and now, Mark believes they can give clients a clear picture of their products and services as a joiner in Dundee.

He said: “In our showroom we showcase flooring, true handless kitchen, traditional style utility, and showcasing solid surface worktops.

“We have a fully operational kitchen to showcase the Blanco Choice 4-in-1 boiling tap and the Miro Spectre venting hob and the benefits of using Lg-Hi macs as a worksurface.

“We have on show fitted vanity units in the WC with Durasein solid surface vanity top and showcasing Venetian plastering.”

Unique bespoke service

The company is proud of its unique bespoke service, manufacturing custom-made kitchens, utility rooms, bathrooms, wardrobes and media units. Anything that you can imagine, it’s very likely the firm can make it for you!

Mark said: “We offer a bespoke service and work to a very high standard at competitive rates. There are no third parties involved.

“We listen, we survey, we design, we manufacture, we install, and most of all, we care about what we produce and what we deliver to our clients.”

Proudly a local company

Mark is equally proud of being a local company and is passionate about supporting local businesses to keep them going.

He pointed out: “We have more than 20 years of experience in the kitchen and building industry. My dad was in this business, so was my granddad. So I’m the third generation in the building trade in our family and we’ve got a good reputation throughout our area.”

Mark is also a strong advocate for the work of local tradesmen. He added: “We have an in-house team who provide full surveys, design, manufacturing and project management. We can do everything, even project managing the job from start to finish. We’re a one-stop shop.

“It’s tradesmen that’s doing the job; it’s not somebody that’s just fitting kitchens. We offer all trades – plumbers, electricians, painters, plasterers. All our trades have years of experience and they work to the highest of standards to deliver the best quality to our clients.

“I certainly look at giving customers 100% to make sure they’re absolutely happy with what they’ve got. Our service is 100% customer satisfaction.”

By appointment only

Get in touch if you need a joiner in Dundee to build a new kitchen, utility, wardrobes or bathrooms.

All visits to Mark Lundie Bespoke Joinery’s newly opened showroom are by appointment only. Mark says this is meant to ensure that all clients get the attention they deserve. So contact them ahead of time to arrange a visit.

Email mark-lundie@hotmail.com or call Mark on 07834 736 058 to book your appointment.