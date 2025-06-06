Newly opened showroom in Dundee manufactures bespoke made kitchens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Newly opened showroom in Dundee manufactures bespoke made kitchens

Mark Lundie Bespoke Joinery creates furniture and rooms that are tailored to your needs and taste.

In partnership with Mark Lundie Bespoke Joinery
modern kitchen created by Mark Lundie, a bespoke joiner in Dundee
Mark Lundie creates kitchens with the latest modern amenities.

Mark Lundie is a joiner in Dundee who offers a unique bespoke service. Go and visit his newly opened showroom to see the quality of his tailor-made rooms.

Mark Lundie Bespoke Joinery has opened a new showroom located at Unit 3 Marybank Lane, Dundee DD2 3DY.

The owner, Mark Lundie, described their opening weekend as ‘a great success’, with new customers paying a visit to see what they offer and look at the quality they can produce.

Mark shared: “We had such great feedback from everyone who came in.

“We are now seeing enquiries going through design and orders being placed – from kitchens, wardrobes and vanity units.”

The showroom took more than a year to complete and now, Mark believes they can give clients a clear picture of their products and services as a joiner in Dundee.

He said: “In our showroom we showcase flooring, true handless kitchen, traditional style utility, and showcasing solid surface worktops.

“We have a fully operational kitchen to showcase the Blanco Choice 4-in-1 boiling tap and the Miro Spectre venting hob and the benefits of using Lg-Hi macs as a worksurface.

“We have on show fitted vanity units in the WC with Durasein solid surface vanity top and showcasing Venetian plastering.”

Unique bespoke service

utility area equipped with washer, drier and sink
Design your dream utility area with Mark Lundie Bespoke Joinery.

The company is proud of its unique bespoke service, manufacturing custom-made kitchens, utility rooms, bathrooms, wardrobes and media units. Anything that you can imagine, it’s very likely the firm can make it for you!

Mark said: “We offer a bespoke service and work to a very high standard at competitive rates. There are no third parties involved.

“We listen, we survey, we design, we manufacture, we install, and most of all, we care about what we produce and what we deliver to our clients.”

Proudly a local company

modern bathroom with updated lighting fixtures
Need a bathroom upgrade? You’ll benefit from the company’s bespoke design service.

Mark is equally proud of being a local company and is passionate about supporting local businesses to keep them going.

He pointed out: “We have more than 20 years of experience in the kitchen and building industry. My dad was in this business, so was my granddad. So I’m the third generation in the building trade in our family and we’ve got a good reputation throughout our area.”

Mark is also a strong advocate for the work of local tradesmen. He added: “We have an in-house team who provide full surveys, design, manufacturing and project management. We can do everything, even project managing the job from start to finish. We’re a one-stop shop.

“It’s tradesmen that’s doing the job; it’s not somebody that’s just fitting kitchens. We offer all trades – plumbers, electricians, painters, plasterers.  All our trades have years of experience and they work to the highest of standards to deliver the best quality to our clients.

“I certainly look at giving customers 100% to make sure they’re absolutely happy with what they’ve got. Our service is 100% customer satisfaction.”

By appointment only

Get in touch if you need a joiner in Dundee to build a new kitchen, utility, wardrobes or bathrooms.

All visits to Mark Lundie Bespoke Joinery’s newly opened showroom are by appointment only. Mark says this is meant to ensure that all clients get the attention they deserve. So contact them ahead of time to arrange a visit.

Email mark-lundie@hotmail.com or call Mark on 07834 736 058 to book your appointment.

More from Homes & Gardens

This spectacular house near Crail was on Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: BBC.
We look back at the best Tayside and Fife properties from Scotland's Home of…
West Newton sits in 102 acres near Arbroath. Image: Savills.
Inside £1.9m Georgian home in Angus with farmhouse, lodges and 102 acres
Hilltop House was crowned Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: BBC.
Broughty Ferry's Tree House misses out on Scotland's Home of the Year title
Man walking through crowd in smart suit with flower pot covering face and head
27 of the best pictures from Scone Palace Garden Fair
Start your new life by the sea with a new home in Aberfell.
A fresh start by the sea: Discover 3 and 4-bedroom homes at Aberfell with…
Paul and Jackie with images of their home at the SHOTY finale. Image: BBC.
Will Broughty Ferry's 'Tree House' be crowned Scotland's Home of the Year?
Gateside Gallery Perth owner Stuart Henderson
Perth gallery owner says advising Harry Styles and other stars inspired new venture
Careful planning is one of the keys to a successful extension. Image: Jon Frullani.
Dundee architect Jon Frullani's top 6 tips when planning an extension
Clepington Sluice Chamber is a miniature castle. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The story behind 3 of Dundee's tiniest and most beautiful buildings
3
Arbilot Meal Mill. Image: Kim Cessford.
Waterside Angus mill rescued from ruin and turned into stunning holiday home
4

Conversation