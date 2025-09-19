Take a different approach to selling your property in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Take a different approach to selling your property in Dundee

We find out more about Dymock Properties’ highly personable approach to home sales.

In partnership with Dymock Properties
Dymock-Properties-for-sale-sign-for-property-sales-in-dundee
Dymock Properties is refreshingly different from larger, often faceless, commercial estate agent chains.

Neil Dymock is an established figure on the Dundee property scene. Capitalising on his many years in the business, he launched his own company, Dymock Properties, three years ago. Well-known in lettings and property management, Dymock Properties is now making a name for itself in property sales too – and that’s very good news for Dundee house sellers.

Neil is not your typical property salesman, and his property shop in Broughty Ferry is not your typical estate agent office. That’s what sets Neil apart, and that’s what makes him refreshingly different from larger, often faceless, commercial estate agent chains.

Jovial and approachable, behind Neil’s friendly manner lies a wealth of property knowledge and experience that make him a valuable advisor when you’re selling your house. In fact, he’s the Dundee events host for the Scottish Property Podcast, educating and informing people about the property industry across the country.

dymock-properties-property-shop-for property-sales-dundee
You can visit the Dymock Properties property shop is Broughty Ferry.

Dundee property sales with a difference

We spoke to Neil to find out more about house sales at Dymock Properties and discover why sellers appreciate his unique approach – and quirky property shop!

“My property shop is not your classic property shop,” explained Neil. “Yes, I’ve got properties in the window and yes, the service is very much professional. However, I want my personality to be shown within my shop, and I think that connects with people on some sort of level.”

Indeed, within Dymock Properties stylish shop front you’ll find a fascinating array of items and memorabilia – everything from sporting items to Nirvana song lyrics, movie posters to a 1950’s radio, and more.

neil-dymock-from-dymock-properties-property-sales-dundee
Neil is an established figure on the Dundee Property scene.

Right above the main entrance the eagle eyed will also spot reference to a famous Lord of the Rings riddle. Everything is very quirky and very unique, and this personal touch is representative of the bespoke service you receive when you sell your home with Dymock Properties.

Neil told us: “When people come in and see me for the first time, they might comment on something they see, they might connect with something. I love that – that’s why it’s there. It sparks conversations and lets you communicate on a more personal level.”

Bespoke advice & personal service at every stage

That approachable, personable yet professional manner is inherent in everything at Dymock Properties. In contrast to larger, more corporate property firms, when you sell your home with Dymock Properties, you deal directly with Neil.

There are no middlemen, and your phone call won’t bounce around an office to find the appropriate person. You can call Neil direct or pop into the property shop when you’re passing – no appointment required.

Neil explained more about the process of selling your property with Dymock Properties: “Initially I always invite the client to meet at the property they’re looking to sell.

“That way I can give them the best advice possible. They can get to know me, we can have a chat, we can have a look at their property, and I offer them an idea of what the priorities are for the sale and give them an accurate valuation.

“If they are happy with what we’re proposing then we move to the next stage – the boring stuff!” joked Neil.

people-working-at-desks-inside-dymock-properties
The stylish property shop is friendly and welcoming – and also houses quirky artifacts and memorabilia.

“It’s very much a seller’s market”

Jokes aside, as well as providing photography and videography for your property listing, Neil also assists you with all the technicalities relating to the house sale, like the sales contract and anti-money laundering paperwork. There is also in-house mortgage broker.

“The main thing that I would say is key is getting to know what a client’s priorities are for selling the property, what they’re trying to get out of it,” he explained. “Whether they’re trying to get the best possible price or whether time frame is more of a priority. They might even be unsure how to present the property or whether it would benefit from staging or a bit of titivation.

“I provide reassurance and advice that’s bespoke to them. After all, everybody’s a wee bit different, you know.”

a-riddle-painted-above-the-door-of-dymock-property-shop
A reference to Lord of the Rings is displayed above the front entrance – do you know what it says?

We asked Neil for his thoughts on the Dundee property market. “I think it’s fairly buoyant,” he said. “We’ve had a really busy September, post school holidays there’s been a real boom.

“Obviously, interest rates going down has been helpful too. It’s very much a seller’s market right now.”

So, if you’re thinking of selling, now could be the perfect time. Give Neil a call or visit the Dymock Properties Broughty Ferry property shop – and don’t worry, you won’t need to answer the Lord of the Rings riddle to enter.

Get in touch with Dymock Properties or visit the property shop at 154 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, DD5 1DT and get your property sale in motion with a free valuation.

 

More from Homes & Gardens

A living room with tall bookcase and sofa
Late Angus architect's Japanese inspired stable conversion goes on sale for £300K
Dymock Properties is refreshingly different from larger, often faceless, commercial estate agent chains.
Entrepreneur Mark Cashley on selling the Newport Inn: It's time to let someone local…
Dymock Properties is refreshingly different from larger, often faceless, commercial estate agent chains.
Oil and gas worker transforms Angus doocot into amazing contemporary home
4
Owner Lee stands outside The Old Mill, which sits on the Allan Water near Dunblane.
Scotland's Home of the Year finalist on why he's sold his waterside mill conversion…
Dymock Properties is refreshingly different from larger, often faceless, commercial estate agent chains.
How St Monans' high-flyer turned seafront two-bed into family home - and planted wildflowers…
Dymock Properties is refreshingly different from larger, often faceless, commercial estate agent chains.
On sale: Highland Perthshire holiday cottage with its own bakery run by chef who's…
Dymock Properties is refreshingly different from larger, often faceless, commercial estate agent chains.
A building within a building: the ingenious makeover of Letham's Steeple
2
Dymock Properties is refreshingly different from larger, often faceless, commercial estate agent chains.
Why boss of Perth family business doesn’t let her kids call her mum at…
Dymock Properties is refreshingly different from larger, often faceless, commercial estate agent chains.
Inside the beautiful, timber-clad Dunkeld home where heating costs only £1 a day
2
Dymock Properties is refreshingly different from larger, often faceless, commercial estate agent chains.
Is this Leven house Fife's cheapest church conversion?