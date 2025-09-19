Take a different approach to selling your property in Dundee

Neil Dymock is an established figure on the Dundee property scene. Capitalising on his many years in the business, he launched his own company, Dymock Properties, three years ago. Well-known in lettings and property management, Dymock Properties is now making a name for itself in property sales too – and that’s very good news for Dundee house sellers.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Neil is not your typical property salesman, and his property shop in Broughty Ferry is not your typical estate agent office. That’s what sets Neil apart, and that’s what makes him refreshingly different from larger, often faceless, commercial estate agent chains.

Jovial and approachable, behind Neil’s friendly manner lies a wealth of property knowledge and experience that make him a valuable advisor when you’re selling your house. In fact, he’s the Dundee events host for the Scottish Property Podcast, educating and informing people about the property industry across the country.

Dundee property sales with a difference

We spoke to Neil to find out more about house sales at Dymock Properties and discover why sellers appreciate his unique approach – and quirky property shop!

“My property shop is not your classic property shop,” explained Neil. “Yes, I’ve got properties in the window and yes, the service is very much professional. However, I want my personality to be shown within my shop, and I think that connects with people on some sort of level.”

Indeed, within Dymock Properties stylish shop front you’ll find a fascinating array of items and memorabilia – everything from sporting items to Nirvana song lyrics, movie posters to a 1950’s radio, and more.

Right above the main entrance the eagle eyed will also spot reference to a famous Lord of the Rings riddle. Everything is very quirky and very unique, and this personal touch is representative of the bespoke service you receive when you sell your home with Dymock Properties.

Neil told us: “When people come in and see me for the first time, they might comment on something they see, they might connect with something. I love that – that’s why it’s there. It sparks conversations and lets you communicate on a more personal level.”

Bespoke advice & personal service at every stage

That approachable, personable yet professional manner is inherent in everything at Dymock Properties. In contrast to larger, more corporate property firms, when you sell your home with Dymock Properties, you deal directly with Neil.

There are no middlemen, and your phone call won’t bounce around an office to find the appropriate person. You can call Neil direct or pop into the property shop when you’re passing – no appointment required.

Neil explained more about the process of selling your property with Dymock Properties: “Initially I always invite the client to meet at the property they’re looking to sell.

“That way I can give them the best advice possible. They can get to know me, we can have a chat, we can have a look at their property, and I offer them an idea of what the priorities are for the sale and give them an accurate valuation.

“If they are happy with what we’re proposing then we move to the next stage – the boring stuff!” joked Neil.

“It’s very much a seller’s market”

Jokes aside, as well as providing photography and videography for your property listing, Neil also assists you with all the technicalities relating to the house sale, like the sales contract and anti-money laundering paperwork. There is also in-house mortgage broker.

“The main thing that I would say is key is getting to know what a client’s priorities are for selling the property, what they’re trying to get out of it,” he explained. “Whether they’re trying to get the best possible price or whether time frame is more of a priority. They might even be unsure how to present the property or whether it would benefit from staging or a bit of titivation.

“I provide reassurance and advice that’s bespoke to them. After all, everybody’s a wee bit different, you know.”

We asked Neil for his thoughts on the Dundee property market. “I think it’s fairly buoyant,” he said. “We’ve had a really busy September, post school holidays there’s been a real boom.

“Obviously, interest rates going down has been helpful too. It’s very much a seller’s market right now.”

So, if you’re thinking of selling, now could be the perfect time. Give Neil a call or visit the Dymock Properties Broughty Ferry property shop – and don’t worry, you won’t need to answer the Lord of the Rings riddle to enter.

Get in touch with Dymock Properties or visit the property shop at 154 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, DD5 1DT and get your property sale in motion with a free valuation.