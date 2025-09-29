Inside the MAC – the £2.1m Monifieth community centre that nearly didn’t happen

At 3.30pm on a Monday afternoon you’d expect Monifieth Activity Centre to be winding down for the day.

But it isn’t. The café still bustles with people enjoying coffee and cake, some with dogs snoozing at their feet – no doubt after a walk on the beach just a few yards away.

A tai chi class is finishing up in the hall. And people are bustling in and out of the library returning old books and borrowing new ones.

There’s a lovely buzz about the place and it’s clearly already a linchpin for many people in Monifieth. “You’re seeing it on a quiet day,” says Monifieth Community Resource Group chair Jean Lee. “It’s usually much busier than this.”

Yet the popular centre nearly didn’t happen. Difficulty finding a site, a morass of planning obligations, and then massive increases in build costs meant a project first mooted in 2011 didn’t open its doors until the start of this year.

Monifieth Community Resource Group (MCRG) is the charity that owns and operates Monifieth Activity Centre (MAC). Jean, 77, is in her second stint as the organisation chair.

She has been involved in getting MAC designed and built since 2012. Ged Young of Aim Design is the project’s architect and has also been trying to bring it to life for well over a decade.

Overcoming challenges

Finding a site for the centre took years and obtaining planning permission and other consents took years more. By the time everything was in place the initial £695,000 budget was far too small.

“Brexit caused costs to spiral and covid didn’t help either,” Jean explains. “We were constantly finding new grants and donations to try to keep up with the increase in costs.”

Ged did his bit to help: “The centre ended up costing around £2.15 million,” he explains. “Even that wasn’t nearly enough for our original plan so we had to redesign the building to make it more affordable.”

A glue-laminated pavilion with glass and steel doors was ditched and a number of other savings found. “The challenge was how to make an industrial style building look beautiful and I think we’ve managed that,” Ged says.

Apart from the gym, which has air conditioning, the building has passive ventilation – although the large tracts of south-facing glass meant it got very warm inside during what was one of the hottest summers on record.

There are rooftop solar panels, with enough space to add more panels and a battery for storage.

Inside Monifieth Activity Centre

The café has a vaulted ceiling, a roof light, and large windows with views across the Tay Estuary to Tentsmuir.

“The site is on a flood plain so we had to raise the ground level by a metre to avoid any future flooding,” Jean says. “But another reason for doing that was so we could get the views.”

Beyond the café is a large activity hall that seats up to 300 and can be split into two sections. It can also be opened to the café to create one big events facility that has already hosted a craft fair.

Among the many activities MAC hosts are Pilates, dance groups, pregnancy groups and a group for new mums called Sweaty Mamas, Alzheimer’s groups, Karate, Slimming World, Book Bug, tai chi, Zumba, and knitting groups.

There is also a gym and a Changing Places toilet, which has a hoist and other measures that allow people with mobility issues to use it. Jean says: “We had a 14th birthday party recently and it was the first birthday party the girl had been able to have outside her home because we had toilet facilities she could use.”

Angus Council owns the land on which the building sits and MAC rents it from them. The project is a social enterprise and all profits from it go back into maintenance and improvements.

Meet the café manager

Craig Trewern is the café manager. The chef is no stranger to coastal cafes, having previously worked at Dook in St Andrews and the Rhynd near Tentsmuir.

He was brought onboard in November ahead of the café opening in January. The 40-year-old was given a lot of leeway on how to run the facility.

“We don’t want to just do all the standard stuff so we try new things quite a lot,” he says. “We do burritos and bruschetta and things that are a bit different from toasties and paninis.

“Our fruit and veg supplier is Fife Greeners in Kirkcaldy. Some of our cakes are from a baker in Comrie and our coffee is from Sacred Grounds in Arbroath. We try to buy local whenever we can.”

The café is open six days, from Monday to Saturday. It has six full-time staff as well as around a dozen volunteers. “We have quite a lot of retired people who come in and do a couple of hours here and there,” Craig continues. “They really enjoy the social aspect of helping out in a busy café.

“We also have people on support programs who are gaining work experience and we’ve had school pupils, some of whom have gone on to be offered part time jobs here.”

Book bug

In May this year Monifieth Library moved from its old home on the High Street into a purpose-designed wing of MAC. Linda Salazoo is its information adviser and is manning the desk when I visit.

“It’s been night and day moving in here – quite literally, as the old library didn’t have any windows and now we have a great view,” she says.

“We’ve also seen the number of users increase dramatically. People thought no one would come down here to the library but I’d say our numbers have almost tripled.”

That’s perhaps not surprising, given that people can go for a walk on the beach, do an exercise class or gym session, then take out a book and enjoy reading it over coffee and a cake.