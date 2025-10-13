Discovery Stone’s new showroom is a cut above for kitchen worktops

For some time now, Discovery Stone has been transforming kitchens across Dundee and beyond – one beautifully crafted worktop at a time. Now with the launch of its brand-new showroom and guided factory tours, the company is opening its doors to showcase the craftsmanship, care and creativity that go into each and every one of its creations.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Within the newly launched showroom you can view stone worktops and surfaces incorporated into a series of room displays. These displays let you see firsthand the impact and beauty of the company’s stone products in a realistic scale, which, in an industry where customer decisions are usually made based on small stone samples, is an exciting prospect.

The new showroom, open Monday to Friday from 8am to 4.30pm, offers visitors a comprehensive look at what Discovery Stone does best.

Mike Fenton, director at Discovery Stone, told us: “We’ve always welcomed customers in to view stone samples, but now the new showroom is open people can really see the materials in context—not just small squares, but full applications.”

The showroom sits alongside the company’s workshop and customers can even take a tour to see exactly how and where products are created. It’s an impressive setup that’s rare in the region, if not the country. “It’s pretty unique,” Mike added. “Customers can see everything here – from the full-size stone slabs to the machines that cut and finish their worktops.”

From template to installation in seven working days

When it comes to stone worktops, often the assumption is one of long lead times and drawn-out processes. However, one of the most striking things about Discovery Stone is its rapid turnaround.

From the moment a kitchen is templated, customers can expect their new stone worktops installed within just seven working days. The speedy service is a point of pride for the team, especially given the precision and craftsmanship involved.

Mike believes it’s one of the reasons the business has done so well and proved so popular with customers over the years. “Historically, a lot of stone worktops came up south of the border. However, we offer a local service that’s much quicker – and that also means if there’s ever an issue, we can fix it quickly too. That’s something you just don’t get if your product’s being made hundreds of miles away.”

Whether you are looking to simply upgrade your worktops or you’re installing a brand-new kitchen, the team at Discovery Stone guides you through every stage – from your initial showroom visit to final fitting. And with the factory on-site, customers are invited to see full slabs before choosing and can even see the cutting of their product if they wish.

“When someone walks into your kitchen, the worktop is the first thing their eyes are drawn to,” Mike explained. “Stone worktops are an investment, but previously, you’d be choosing them from a bit of stone that fits in your hand, yet they’re going to be a significant part of your kitchen.

“Now customers can come in, see full slabs, and even watch their material being cut. It gives you confidence in your choices and exactly what you’re buying.”

Why stone? Beauty, durability and value

For many homeowners, stone has become the preferred choice for worktops – and it’s easy to see why. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, stone is long-lasting and resilient, with robust guarantees compared to the likes of laminate.

The company works with a range of leading suppliers including Cosentino, Caesarstone, Fugenstone, and Blyth Marble, each offering distinctive finishes and warranties.

When it comes to how long a stone worktop will last, as Mike puts it, a stone worktop will easily outlive your kitchen.

“We’ve had customers replacing designs decades later, not because there’s anything wrong with the material, but just because they fancy a change. One customer who is refitting her kitchen is moving her old stone worktops into the utility room as they’re still perfect.”

Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important issue for customers and Discovery Stone is proud to work with partners who take it seriously. During a recent visit to one of their Spanish suppliers, Cosentino, Mike and co-director Harry Ogilvie witnessed first-hand company’s impressive green credentials.

“It was incredible,” Mike recalled. “They’re independently owned and have the largest privately-owned solar park in Europe which powers most of the factory. They even recycle 99% of their water. It’s a really sustainable operation. Now if customers ask about the sustainability of their products I can answer with confidence as I’ve seen it for myself.”

A local, reliable and personal service

As a local business, Discovery Stone prides itself on direct communication and attentive aftercare – something large national retailers often struggle to match.

“Communication is huge for us,” Mike said. “If there’s ever a problem before, during, or after installation, customers speak directly to me, Harry, or one of our senior team – not a call centre or a receptionist passing messages. That personal support and quality workmanship are what we’re all about.”

For anyone considering a kitchen renovation or worktop replacement, Discovery Stone offers not just beautiful products, but peace of mind with a perfect balance of top-class service, durability and local expertise.

Be inspired by Discovery Stone – visit the showroom to experience the beauty of the products for yourself.

Discovery Stone, Fowler Road, West Pitkerro Ind. Est. Dundee DD5 3RU