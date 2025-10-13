Discovery Stone’s new showroom is a cut above for kitchen worktops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Discovery Stone’s new showroom is a cut above for kitchen worktops

Customers can view inspirational kitchen displays, choose from full-size stone slabs and even see the cutting and finishing of their worktops.

In partnership with Discovery Stone
a-kitchen-with-dark-blue-cabinets-and-stone-worktop-in-dundee
A stone worktop will greatly influence the feel of your kitchen with a quality look and finish.

For some time now, Discovery Stone has been transforming kitchens across Dundee and beyond – one beautifully crafted worktop at a time. Now with the launch of its brand-new showroom and guided factory tours, the company is opening its doors to showcase the craftsmanship, care and creativity that go into each and every one of its creations.

Within the newly launched showroom you can view stone worktops and surfaces incorporated into a series of room displays. These displays let you see firsthand the impact and beauty of the company’s stone products in a realistic scale, which, in an industry where customer decisions are usually made based on small stone samples, is an exciting prospect.

The new showroom, open Monday to Friday from 8am to 4.30pm, offers visitors a comprehensive look at what Discovery Stone does best.

Mike Fenton, director at Discovery Stone, told us: “We’ve always welcomed customers in to view stone samples, but now the new showroom is open people can really see the materials in context—not just small squares, but full applications.”

The showroom sits alongside the company’s workshop and customers can even take a tour to see exactly how and where products are created. It’s an impressive setup that’s rare in the region, if not the country. “It’s pretty unique,” Mike added. “Customers can see everything here – from the full-size stone slabs to the machines that cut and finish their worktops.”

From template to installation in seven working days

When it comes to stone worktops, often the assumption is one of long lead times and drawn-out processes. However, one of the most striking things about Discovery Stone is its rapid turnaround.

From the moment a kitchen is templated, customers can expect their new stone worktops installed within just seven working days. The speedy service is a point of pride for the team, especially given the precision and craftsmanship involved.

Mike believes it’s one of the reasons the business has done so well and proved so popular with customers over the years. “Historically, a lot of stone worktops came up south of the border. However, we offer a local service that’s much quicker – and that also means if there’s ever an issue, we can fix it quickly too. That’s something you just don’t get if your product’s being made hundreds of miles away.”

Whether you are looking to simply upgrade your worktops or you’re installing a brand-new kitchen, the team at Discovery Stone guides you through every stage – from your initial showroom visit to final fitting. And with the factory on-site, customers are invited to see full slabs before choosing and can even see the cutting of their product if they wish.

“When someone walks into your kitchen, the worktop is the first thing their eyes are drawn to,” Mike explained. “Stone worktops are an investment, but previously, you’d be choosing them from a bit of stone that fits in your hand, yet they’re going to be a significant part of your kitchen.

“Now customers can come in, see full slabs, and even watch their material being cut. It gives you confidence in your choices and exactly what you’re buying.”

stone-island-kitchen-worktop-in-dundee
Stone worktops are not only beautiful they’re exceptionally long-lasting and resilient.

Why stone? Beauty, durability and value

For many homeowners, stone has become the preferred choice for worktops – and it’s easy to see why. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, stone is long-lasting and resilient, with robust guarantees compared to the likes of laminate.

The company works with a range of leading suppliers including Cosentino, Caesarstone, Fugenstone, and Blyth Marble, each offering distinctive finishes and warranties.

When it comes to how long a stone worktop will last, as Mike puts it, a stone worktop will easily outlive your kitchen.

“We’ve had customers replacing designs decades later, not because there’s anything wrong with the material, but just because they fancy a change. One customer who is refitting her kitchen is moving her old stone worktops into the utility room as they’re still perfect.”

Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important issue for customers and Discovery Stone is proud to work with partners who take it seriously. During a recent visit to one of their Spanish suppliers, Cosentino, Mike and co-director Harry Ogilvie witnessed first-hand company’s impressive green credentials.

“It was incredible,” Mike recalled. “They’re independently owned and have the largest privately-owned solar park in Europe which powers most of the factory. They even recycle 99% of their water. It’s a really sustainable operation. Now if customers ask about the sustainability of their products I can answer with confidence as I’ve seen it for myself.”

modern-kitchen-with-stone-workstop-in-dundee
Discovery Stone is a unique local company offering fast high-quality service and craftsmanship.

A local, reliable and personal service

As a local business, Discovery Stone prides itself on direct communication and attentive aftercare – something large national retailers often struggle to match.

“Communication is huge for us,” Mike said. “If there’s ever a problem before, during, or after installation, customers speak directly to me, Harry, or one of our senior team – not a call centre or a receptionist passing messages. That personal support and quality workmanship are what we’re all about.”

For anyone considering a kitchen renovation or worktop replacement, Discovery Stone offers not just beautiful products, but peace of mind with a perfect balance of top-class service, durability and local expertise.

Be inspired by Discovery Stone – visit the showroom to experience the beauty of the products for yourself.

Discovery Stone, Fowler Road, West Pitkerro Ind. Est. Dundee DD5 3RU

More from Homes & Gardens

A stone worktop will greatly influence the feel of your kitchen with a quality look and finish.
Neglected Angus farmhouse reborn after builder's epic DIY overhaul
A stone worktop will greatly influence the feel of your kitchen with a quality look and finish.
Former Dundee and Dundee United player is selling his Angus home with beautiful sea…
4
A stone worktop will greatly influence the feel of your kitchen with a quality look and finish.
How renovation first timers found the courage to transform magical Glenisla lodge
2
Hilltop view across countryside at Blairgowrie.
Top 5 things to do on a day out in Blairgowrie
A stone worktop will greatly influence the feel of your kitchen with a quality look and finish.
Inside the MAC - the £2.1m Monifieth community centre that nearly didn't happen
17
A stone worktop will greatly influence the feel of your kitchen with a quality look and finish.
Inside beautiful Broughty Ferry Arts and Crafts house - with an extension to remember
A stone worktop will greatly influence the feel of your kitchen with a quality look and finish.
Couple transform tired 1930s Dundee house into light-filled, energy efficient home
Dymock-Properties-for-sale-sign-for-property-sales-in-dundee
Take a different approach to selling your property in Dundee
A living room with tall bookcase and sofa
Late Angus architect's Japanese inspired stable conversion goes on sale for £300K
A stone worktop will greatly influence the feel of your kitchen with a quality look and finish.
Entrepreneur Mark Cashley on selling the Newport Inn: It's time to let someone local…

Conversation