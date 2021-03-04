PROPERTY: Amazing Highland lodge has 66 acres, 1.5km of foreshore, indoor swimming pool, cottage and helipad

A stunning Highland lodge with 66 acres and 1.5 kilometres of Loch Rannoch foreshore has just come on the market. Jack McKeown checks out Camusericht Lodge.

Highland retreats don’t come much more grand or stunning than Camusericht Lodge. Sitting in 66 acres of its own land, including a huge stretch of Loch Rannoch’s foreshore, it gazes across the waters to the distant peaks of Glen Lyon.

The main house has been refurbished by the current owners and offers four reception rooms, nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as a self-contained one bedrooms staff flat on the first floor.

Adjacent to the lodge and built in the same style is a building containing a heated indoor swimming pool measuring more than 18 metres in length, games room, kitchen and bathroom.

A coach house contains the laundry rooms as well as a first floor flat with two bedrooms. Camusericht Cottage, meanwhile, has three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Camusericht was part of the Clan Menzies Estate until 1911, when it was broken up.

Camusericht Lodge was the shooting lodge for part of the estate and has been extended and modernised over the years. The leisure and swimming pool complex was added

more recently in 1995.

The lodge has been used as a luxury holiday let for the past six years, renting from £4,850 to £8,240 per week, depending on the season.

The West Highland Sleeper Train – also known as the “Deer Stalker Express” – leaves London around 9pm six nights a week and arrives at Rannoch Station, seven miles away, at 8.30 the following morning.

Those who need to get to the lodge faster can make use of the helipad at the front of the house, which is fully lit for night time landings.

The lodge’s 66 acres of land rise from the foreshore of Loch Rannoch up to 270 metres high on the hillground to the estate’s northernmost boundary. Included in that are 1.5km of foreshore, including some lovely sandy beaches and fishing rights on the loch; 15 acres of woodland, and 46 acres of rough grazing.

Outbuildings include garaging with office, a large general purpose shed, stabling and stores, kennels, and a modern deer larder.

The village of Kinloch Rannoch is just over nine miles away, while Pitlochry and Aberfeldy are 27 and 34 miles distant for supermarket shops.

Camusericht Lodge is on sale with Knight Frank for offers over £1.5 million.