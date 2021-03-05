PROPERTY: Spacious home near Forfar has its own woodland and garden office

A rural house in the heart of Angus comes with 1.75 acres, including its own belt of woodland.

Benshie Cottage has a private setting near the hamlet of Oathlaw, near Forfar. It’s well set up for home working, with one office in the house and also a large timber-built home office in the garden, which could also be used as a gym or games room.

The main accommodation includes a sitting room, dining room, family room, breakfasting kitchen, sun room, utility, home office, store, four bedrooms, dressing room, en-suite shower room, , wet room and main bathroom. The house benefits from substantial improvement works carried out recently including a retiled roof, re-wiring, installation of some new windows and a new boiler.

Oathlaw is a small hamlet surrounded by beautiful Angus countryside. The Angus Glens, reaching into the Grampian mountains, are to the north, whilst to the south lies Finavon Hill and the village of Aberlemno, with its Pictish carved stones. This region is known for its stunning scenery and there are numerous walking and off-road cycling trails in the vicinity.

Benshie Cottage, Oathlaw, Forfar is on sale with Galbraith for offers over £460,000