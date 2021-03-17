PROPERTY: glorious 500 year old mill near Meigle where the Queen used to alight from the train to visit Glamis Castle

A historic mill building. A former railway platform once frequently used by the Queen. A lade pond. An old waterwheel. Gardens stretching to nearly 3.5 acres.

The Old Mill is one of the most delightful Courier Country homes to have come on the market this year.

The category B listed former cornmill was converted into a beautiful family home in the 1980s and has been lived in by the same owners since 1991.

The L-shaped mill has accommodation over three levels. A turret kiln vent and outside wheelhouse are among the wonderful original features that have been retained.

It’s located on the border between Perthshire and Angus, midway between Newtyle and Meigle, close to the former Belmont Arms hotel and amid beautiful countryside.

The current owners have acquired more land since they bought the mill and the grounds now stretch to 3.4 acres.

The garden contains the platform of a former rail station, which was opened in 1861 as Meigle Junction, with its name changing to Alyth Junction in 1876.

The station was used by the Queen and other members of the Royal Family when they visited Glamis Castle.

The house overlooks the mill pond, which is a beautiful water feature and a haven for wildlife.

A garage with an attic room above was built around 15 years ago and recent works have included renewing the cedar mill wheel and upgrading the sluice gate.

The house is built over three levels on a sloping site, with both the ground and first floor levels having direct access to the garden. Exposed beams, stone floors and original mill workings are among its many delights.

Entrance doors from the courtyard open into the dining room, kitchen and a side hallway. The kitchen also has an entrance door to the gravel parking area. The dining room has fitted bookshelves and a glazed door to a good sized breakfasting kitchen.

A side hallway leads to a utility room, which was the original mill kiln room.

The first floor landing has glazed doors to the garden. The stunning living room is also at first floor level. It has original mill workings, stone fireplace with a raised hearth and a wooden floor. An arch leads to the library – which could be another sitting room – and there is a music room with triple aspect windows and double glazed doors to the garden.

The top floor has a master bedroom with en suite, three more double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The gardens are a wonder to explore, with lawns, borders, wooded and grassed areas. Adjacent to the pond is a lawn with shrubs and trees. A mill lade runs down past the side of the house and its mill wheel.

Below this are sunken herbaceous borders, with a splendid array of plants, within what was the original station, with the former platforms making impressive raised and paved paths either side.

It really is a special and unique home. Anyone keen to buy it should move quickly, however. The owner has been inundated with enquiries and the house looks likely to go to a closing date very soon.

The Old Mill House, near Meigle, is on sale with Savills for offers over £525,000.