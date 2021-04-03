PROPERTY: Handsome house in heart of Perth given stunning makeover by interior design owner

Like many homes built in the early years of the 20th Century, 11 Tullylumb Terrace is a beautiful piece of craftsmanship.

Stone mullion windows, cut sandstone edging and other architectural flourishes are among its many delights.

https://view.vzaar.com/22758163/player

Where 11 Tullylumb Terrace differs from some other homes of its era is in having an interior that is every bit as special as its outside.