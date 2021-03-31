PROPERTY: Cop shop for house swap – Courier Country police stations on sale

Unused Courier Country police stations have gone on sale.

Former police stations in the villages of Friockheim, Wormit and Auchtermuchty are marketed with agent J&E Shepherd.

The buildings form part of a sell off of obsolete Police Scotland property across the country, with stations as far afield as Glasgow, Campbelltown and Shetland all having been flogged recently.

© Supplied by J&E Shepherd

Friockham Police Station lies on the main thoroughfare through the Angus village and comprises a three bedroom house with an area of garden and an attached single-storey police station, three garages and a yard.

On the market for offers over £135,000 it offers a unique opportunity for development, with the potential to convert the station into further accommodation (although anyone who has been parenting through lockdown may want to keep the cell ready for unruly children…)

© Supplied by J&E Shepherd

Wormit and Auchtermuchty police stations were marketed at offers over £175,000 and £125,000 respectively but both have already gone under offer.

The Auchtermuchty station comprises a two storey main building, single storey extension, lock up garages and tarmac yard. The Wormit station is similar, with a two-storey main building and single storey offshoot. It enjoys fantastic views over the Tay from its upper levels.

Wormit Police Station was bought by David Anderson, who runs David Anderson Marine in Newport.

© Supplied by J&E Shepherd

The maritime specialist previously bought Boat Brae in Newport, restoring the beautiful Italianate building and turning it into a restaurant. He reportedly paid “well over” the asking price of £175,000 for Wormit Police Station.

A spokesman for Mr Anderson said: “As yet David doesn’t know what he wants to do with the building. He didn’t have any firm plans when he bought Boat Brae. He thought he might turn it into offices, but in fact it has become a fantastic restaurant, which is a much better use of such a special building.

“He hopes to do something with Wormit Police Station that will benefit the local community.”

All the stations have been closed for several years and are surplus to Police Scotland’s requirements.