PROPERTY: Waterfront home in East Neuk has decking and summerhouse overlooking the sea

A striking waterfront home has gone on sale in St Monans.

Number 19 West End is a traditional terraced East Neuk home with a beautifully modernised interior and an elevated rear garden that has fantastic views out to sea.

The three bedroom home is spread over three levels and sits on the waterfront close to the Fife village’s historic harbour.

On the ground floor is a superb open plan lounge and dining kitchen. A inset stove in a slate hearth keeps the room cosy through the winter months.

The modernised kitchen has a floating oven, designer lighting and a built in floor-to-ceiling wine rack.

On the first floor is an en suite master bedroom with two windows facing to the front to take in the views.

On the attic level is another double bedroom with bay window and en suite, and a third spacious bedroom with a Velux window looking over the rear garden.

The terraced garden is split over several levels and has patio and decked sections. The upper sections offer unspoilt views along the Fife coastline and out to sea.

A new summerhouse with almost a full wall of glass to the front offers a space to enjoy the vista all year round.

Both house and garden have been completely upgraded and modernised in recent years meaning all the new owner has to do is open the door, light the fire and open a bottle of wine.

19 West End, St Monans is on sale with Fife Properties for offers over £300,000.