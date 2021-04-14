PROPERTY: derelict cottage on banks of the River Eden on sale for £120,000

A derelict cottage with river frontage onto the Eden has gone on sale with a price tag of just £119,995.

1 Eden Bridge, Pitlessie is in need of complete renovation but has the potential to be a beautiful three-bedroom family home.

The large garden at the rear stretches all the way to the banks of the River Eden, and the property comes with fishing rights included.

The village of Pitlessie lies in the heart of Fife, around 4.5 miles from Cupar, and has a primary school and a pub with a highly regarded restaurant.

A semi-detached cottage with stone walls and a tiled roof, 1 Eden Bridge faces onto the village park at the front.

At present the house is a shell but plans have been drawn up for it to be extended into a larger home with an open plan living/kitchen/dining room, and three bedrooms including an en suite master.

The large garden is unkempt but offers the same kind of blank canvas scope as the house, with potential for a summerhouse by the river’s edge. At present there is a stone outhouse and an old greenhouse.

The cottage is unmortgageable due to having no kitchen or bathroom facilities and is suitable for cash purchasers only.

Those with the funds to finance the project could end up with a glorious riverside gem.

1 Eden Brige, Pitlessie is on sale with Joyce Lawrie for offers over £119,995.

Pictures and drone footage courtesy of DTX Images.