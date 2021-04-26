PROPERTY: Beautiful riverfront home on banks of Tay at Kinfauns with 6.5 acres of land on sale for £330,000

A wonderful modernised cottage on the banks of the Tay has come on the market for just £330,000.
Tayblick is located on the shore of the Tay near Kinfauns. The only house in the area to lie on the far side of the Dundee to Perth railway line and have direct access to the river, it’s reached by a level crossing and then a long dirt road, offering tremendous privacy.
