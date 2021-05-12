PROPERTY: The central Monifieth house with its own indoor swimming pool

A detached house in Monifieth has a hidden secret – a swimming pool.

The home sits back from the High Street right in the heart of the Angus town and just a short walk from the beach.

Beautiful though Monifieth Beach may be, its water is choppy and cold and it’s a brave soul who will swim in there.

That’s no problem for the occupants of 97 High Street, who can simply go for a dip in their heated indoor swimming pool.

Built in the 1970s and extended in the 1980s, the four-bedroom house sits in a large plot accessed by twin gates.

The current owners have completely upgraded the home and added a conservatory to the front of the house.

The ground floor has a large lounge with patio doors opening onto a balcony. There is a kitchen, dining room, and a family room with access into the conservatory.

To the rear of the ground level is the swimming poor complex, with pool room, boiler room and shower room.

The lower ground floor level contains a large room currently set up as a games room. On the upper floor is a master bedroom with en suite, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The large garden wraps around the house and features mature trees, lawns, hedges, decking and a patio.

97 High Street, Monifieth is on sale with Thorntons for offers over £435,000.