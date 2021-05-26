PROPERTY: House on Loch Tummel has 15 acres of land and loch frontage for £525k

A house in one of Highland Perthshire’s most scenic locations comes with loch frontage and plenty of land.

Stillaig is located in Strathtummel, close to Pitlochry and in the heart of Tay Forest Park.

Views and seclusion

The four-bedroom house sits up a tree lined private drive in 1.18 acres of garden. Behind the house is a 3.6 acre paddock and across the road are 10.8 acres of land running right down to the shore of Loch Tummel.

The single storey timber house is south facing and enjoys glorious views over the loch. The impressive sitting room has a dining area, fireplace with stone surround, a door to the garden and windows facing the Loch Tummel vista.

A breakfasting kitchen has an oil fired Aga and a door the the garden. All four bedrooms are spacious and three contain integrated storage.

Exposed timber ceilings slope with the roofline of the house and give the home a rugged character befitting its setting.

To the west of the house there is a double garage with a spacious room above. This could potentially be converted into annex accommodation or would make an excellent games room, artist’s studio or gym.

To the front of the home a covered terrace provides an ideal area to drink or dine outside while enjoying the view.

Plenty of land

Behind the garden is a 3.6 acre field that comes with the property. To the west is an area of woodland which is owned up to the midway point in the burn.

To the south and across the B8019 is an additional 10.8 acres of fields and woodland running down to the foreshore. The owner has fishing rights on the loch as well as the right to launch a boat.

A half acre plot to the east of Stillaig has planning permission for a house. This is not included in the asking price for Stillaig but can be purchased through separate negotiation.

Stillaig, Strathtummel, by Pitlochry is on sale with Galbraith for offers over £525,000.