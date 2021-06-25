SPONSORED: Find expert help to transform your home at Esk Interiors Arbroath

Looking to makeover your home? Check out the newly rebranded and expanded Esk Interiors showroom in Arbroath.

Formerly known as Kitchens by Esk, the newly rebranded Esk Interiors has undergone a transformation in recent months, taking on additional product ranges and expanding the Arbroath showroom.

It is now a one-stop shop for all your home improvements!

“Esk Interiors is part of the Esk Glazing brand and incorporates the Esk Glazing ethos and culture of being family friendly, with affordable, durable quality products that will enhance your home whilst remaining practical,” explains Craig Irons, managing director at Esk Glazing.

“Our expert kitchen designers and technicians have over 15 years practical experience delivering unique, tailored dream kitchens all across East Scotland.”

Take Gina Bynert, example – the sales designer at Esk Interiors has over 30 years’ experience in the kitchen and bathroom industry.

There are no hidden costs and customers will also receive down-to-earth customer service and help throughout the entire process, from designing your kitchen or bathroom and choosing the perfect accessories, through to the professional installation.

Plus, you’ll be able to get everything you need to transform your kitchen or bathroom from a single, reliable and trusted provider.

Whether you fancy a traditional or contemporary design, there are lots of choices when it comes to things like branded appliances, sinks, taps and worktops (including laminates and solid surfaces like granite, caesarstone or timber).

For bathroom makeovers, Esk Interiors can provide all products including waterproof flooring, glazed splashbacks, wetwall panels, ceiling panels and more.

The trade centre is located at the Esk Glazing head office in Arbroath, and it is open to the public and trades, offering a variety of products at a cheaper price than retail.

Decades of experience

Esk Interiors is just one part of the Esk Group, which also incorporates Dundee Glass Balustrades.

Founded in 1974 by Eric Irons, the team are looking forward to celebrating its 50-years in business milestone soon.

The company grew from just a couple of team members to keep up with the growing demand, until it eventually became known in the North East as a premium glazing company.

Now the brand includes Dundee and Montrose showrooms (currently closed due to Covid) and the Arbroath head office.

Esk Glazing and Esk Interiors is a one-stop shop for all your needs, whether that’s a bathroom, a kitchen, mirrors, glazing or pvc windows and doors.

Find out more at the Esk Group website here or on 01241 434489