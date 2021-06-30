PROPERTY: Handsome Highland home Lagan Dhu has four acres and needs restoration

Lagan Dhu is a beautiful Highland home in need of a little TLC.

The nine bedroom home sits in four acres midway between Bridge of Cally and Kirkmichael in Highland Perthshire.

The former coach house enjoys views across the Strathardle Valley.

Lagan Dhu’s origins date back to the mid 16th Century when it is believed to have belonged to the monks of Coupar Angus Abbey. The east and west wings of the house, along with a second storey, are thought to have been added in the late 19th Century and give the home an imposing presence.

Once a much-loved family home, the house has fallen into a state of disrepair. It requires renovation to release its full potential.

Plenty of scope

The formal rooms sit to the front of the house and are large spaces with fireplaces and tall windows. The kitchen, utility and store rooms occupy the centre of the house. A cosy sitting room is at the far end. A dilapidated conservatory faces south to capture both views and sunlight.

On the first floor are six bedrooms and two bathrooms. Meanwhile the second floor has three further bedrooms. There is plenty of potential to remodel the house to add en suite bathrooms or transform bedrooms into home office space.

In the grounds of Lagan Dhu is the Old Coach House and Stables. Originally a mill, this stone building was converted into stables and a coach house in the 19th Century. In 1981 planning permission was granted for conversion into a three bedroom home. The work was never completed, however.

A rhododendron-lined driveway forks left to the Old Stables and right to a parking area in front of Lagan Dhu. The mature grounds extend to four acres and rise to meet woodland behind the house.

In front of the home is a paddock with statuesque beech trees.

The house offers tremendous potential for those who want to create a large family home in the heat of some of Scotland’s most beautiful scenery.

Lagan Dhu is on sale with Savills for offers over £550,000.