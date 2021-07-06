Sitting on Invergowrie Bay, the Pendicle has an outstanding location.

It is on the Waterside, a private lane running along the edge of the Tay on the edge of Invergowrie. Only a handful of other houses are clustered around the dead-end road, giving tremendous privacy and seclusion.

The detached Victorian house has its own access to the shorefront. Meanwhile, a two minute walk through the woods brings you to a gate that opens onto Invergowrie Station. You can stroll through the trees and get a train to Edinburgh or Dundee.

Waterside setting

The Pendicle has an elevated site and fantastic views across the River Tay to Fife.

The living room has a wood burning stove and glazed doors to the back garden. The kitchen is adjacent and also has excellent views from a front facing window.

The master bedroom of the Pendicle is also on the ground floor. It has a bay window with river views, an en suite bathroom and plenty of storage.

Upstairs are two large double bedrooms, both with vistas over the water, and a family bathroom.

The rear garden has wonderful views over Invergowrie Bay. Sheltered by trees and spread over two levels with a stone wall boundary, it is a fantastic spot to enjoy a summer’s day.

Potential for building plot

A path from the garden leads down to a lower rockery terrace and then to the foreshore.

There are numerous outbuildings, a timber garage, and parking for at least half a dozen cars.

To the side of the parking area is an additional plot of land. A large stretch of lawn is surrounded by fencing, hedges and trees.

This has the potential to be a building plot with its own access from the adjacent lane, subject to planning permission.

The Pendicle is likely to appeal to a huge number of people. It is a waterfront property. It has potential for development. You can reach a train station using a short path through the woods. Invergowrie in an easy walk away and Dundee a short bike ride.

Expect this one to go under offer soon.

The Pendicle is on sale with Michael A. Brown for offers over £380,000.