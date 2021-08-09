Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
PROPERTY: Wonderful Earlsferry house has direct beach access and phenomenal sea views

By Jack McKeown
August 9 2021, 1.38pm
The Old Bake house has views that are more than just the icing on the cake.

Set on Earlsferry’s waterfront, the three-bedroom home has direct access to one of Scotland’s most beautiful beaches.

The original bake house that once supplied the local bakeries was built on this site in the 1850s before being redeveloped as a home in the 1940s.

More recently it has been extended and renovated in a project that was completed last year. The works were spearheaded by architects Robin Hopkins and Gillespie & Scott.

The Old Bake House now sits under a new pantile roof with a new dormer window. It was rewired and replumbed throughout. Its balcony has been extended and resurfaced.

Fantastic sea views

All front facing rooms at the Old Bake House have lovely views. The second floor dormer window and first floor balcony in particular provide stunning elevated outlooks over one of Fife’s finest stretches of sand.

The front door leads into a porch and then into a spacious dining hall and sunroom. Patio doors from the sunroom open onto a south facing deck. Double doors take you into the modern kitchen.

The ground floor sitting room has a door into the garden and could be used as an additional bedroom. A spectacular first floor bedroom an en suite bathroom and glazed doors onto a balcony overlooking the beach. It could be used as a living room, with the balcony offering a spacious outdoor entertaining area.

The principal bedroom is also on the first floor. It has north and south facing windows and an en suite shower room.

A contemporary spiral staircase leads to the second floor suite. Its new dormer window provides breath-taking views from the highest point of the house. There is an en suite shower room and fitted wardrobes.

A stone wall surrounds the front and rear gardens of the Old Bake House and there is a driveway to one side. The newly landscaped front garden overlooks the beach. Meanwhile the beautiful walled garden to the rear is a private and peaceful space.

The grounds of the Old Bake House continue beyond the front garden all the way to the high water line of the beach.

The Old Bake House, Earlsferry is on sale with Savills for offers over £1.1 million. A closing date of Tuesday August 10 at 12pm has been set.

