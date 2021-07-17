Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
COLLECTORS’ CORNER: Old posters have never lost their appeal

By Norman Watson
July 17 2021, 11.50am
A vintage posters of St Andrews.
It is not hard to be drawn to vintage posters of St Andrews, especially the stunner painted by Gilbert Dunlop for British Rail in the 1950s.

A good example appeared at a recent online sale organised by Antikbar Original Vintage Posters of London.

An original travel advertisement for British Railways, it was created to promote the East Neuk town as a mainline destination, its text reading: St Andrews – Guide free from Town Clerk, St Andrews, Fife. Train services and fares from British Railways stations, offices and agencies.

The original painting by Dunlop shows St Andrews University students in traditional red gowns walking through West Port gate, with South Street lined with trees and colourful houses and the shapes of St Andrews Cathedral and Tower in the background.

Children’s illustrator

During the 1950s Gilbert Dunlop was a prolific illustrator of children’s books, most notably including the works of Enid Blyton.

Published by the Railway Executive Scottish Region and printed by McCorquodale of Glasgow, the poster was in good condition, with some creasing, small tears, paper loss and pinholes. It measured 40 x 24 inches.

Estimated at £375-£750, this St Andrews poster sold for £800.

Posters have featured in this column several times over the years. The first in 1998 described a travel poster of Dunnotar Castle painted in 1939 by James McIntosh Patrick. It sold for £1000. The same year Dr Patrick’s original watercolour of the same scene sold for only £100 more!

So posters have never lost their appeal, or suffered the cyclical downturn experienced by auction staples such as furniture, silver, ceramics and niche collectables.

