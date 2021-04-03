Gardening: 8 Colourful Plant Collections

Summer preparation in mind, here are some colourful plant collections to take advantage of fantastic savings on.

All available at the DC Thomson Shop, we start with a look at striking Cactus Dahlias…

1. Cactus Dahlias

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Growing to create unusual, vibrant displays, Cactus Dahlias certainly catch the eye.

Adding a talking point to your garden whether planted in a group or individually in a special location, Cactus Dahlias are also a firm favourite amongst florists.

When cut, they make for excellent indoor displays, bringing a little lively colour into the home.

2. Cascading Begonias

© Supplied by J. Parkers

A remarkable sight, Cascading Begonias escape the confines of their baskets, creating a colourful waterfall-like effect.

Must-haves for hanging baskets, patio pots and window boxes, our collection features three each of the following colours – Yellow, Scarlet Red, Orange, White, Apricot and Pink.

3. Aster novi-Belgii

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Add some cheerful, daisy-like flowers to your garden with New York Asters.

As well as bringing some ‘blooming’ marvellous colour to the garden, Asters also attract pollinators.

Included in our collection are three each of pink, blue, white and red, which can grow to create a wonderful display.

4. Oriental Lilies

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Large fragrant flowers best enjoyed during the summer months, our collection, containing five varieties, fits into gardens of all shapes and sizes.

Bring the outdoors inside. When cut, these lilies make for an excellent indoors display.

5. Double Begonias

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Flowering June to October, create a dazzling Begonia display featuring an array of colours including Pink, Crimson and Yellow.

Useful border and patio solutions, our collection features an exciting selection of colours, giving you the chance to create a sparkling summer display.

6. Butterfly Gladioli

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Growing to 60-80 cm, Butterfly Gladioli are excellent options for readers looking for something for their patio pots, borders or containers.

Each producing colourful flowers, our great-value collection includes 15 each of the following varieties – Violetta (purple), Holland Pearl (red), Fergie (green), Whitney (pink), June (orange) and Verax (white/lilac).

7. Weigela

© Supplied by J. Parkers

A hardy plant great for creating borders and adding a little ground cover, our Weigela Collection includes two colourful shrubs that will grow and add character to your garden.

8. Primula Candelabra

© Supplied by J. Parkers

A rewarding perennial option, Primula Candelabra are known for their tiered flower arms.

Flowering May to July, our collection includes six varieties sure to help brighten up your borders and rockeries!

Browse our Garden Collections