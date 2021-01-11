SPONSORED: Downsize to the coast and live your dream retirement in St Andrews

Retirees looking to spend their golden years in costal bliss need to look no further than the collection of premium apartments in the heart of St Andrews.

Downsizers can find their safe haven at The Walled Gardens, tucked away in an idyllic corner, just a stone’s throw from all the historic town has to offer.

The Walled Gardens features a range of contemporary and high-spec one and two-bedroom apartments, prices for properties at The Walled Gardens start at £166,500. And there are only six apartments remaining!

Apartments boast open-plan Alno kitchen and a bright living space, fully carpeted and complete with blinds and curtains all ready to move into as potential buyers are being urged to act quickly.

Coleen Clark, Development and Sales Coordinator at Bield, said: “The Walled Gardens have been designed with modern living in mind and make the perfect base for those looking to relocate or downsize to one of Scotland’s most desirable postcodes.

“Each apartment has been built and designed to a detailed specification, keeping in mind that needs may change in the future.”

The development offers those over the age of 60 spacious surroundings designed to make day-to-day living as safe and hassle-free as possible.

An innovative shared ownership scheme offers customers the chance to purchase 75% of the property, with the option to buy the further 25% after one year of residence.

Shared Ownership allows buyers to release equity whilst retaining the security and investment potential of ownership.

Coleen Clark, added: “St Andrews is the perfect retirement location, with internationally renowned golf courses and country parks on their doorstep, as well as a variety of restaurants and shops.

“There is something to suit all interests and hobbies, making The Walled Gardens the perfect spot to live life to its fullest.

“We’d urge those looking to secure a home at The Walled Gardens to get in touch and register their interest as soon as possible as we are certain the remaining apartments will be snapped up pretty quickly.”

Buyers will benefit from Bield Response24, Bield’s own emergency response unit – available 24 hours a day, seven days a week – providing residents with an extra layer of security and peace of mind.

Some apartments also qualify for the Assisted Move package, which is designed to help take away some of the worries and stress of moving to your new home and includes a reduced reservation fee, free market appraisal and expert help to sell your home.

The Walled Gardens is marketed by estate agent Thorntons who now offer virtual viewings, providing an insight into the community and a 360 tour of the apartment without having to leave your home.

To find out more about the development or book a viewing, visit The Walled Gardens website.