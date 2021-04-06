COMMERCIAL PROPERTY: Ruined former Spittal of Glenshee Hotel goes under the hammer

The former Spittal of Glenshee Hotel has been sold.

The iconic Perthshire Hotel, which lies on the A93 Old Military Road close to Glenshee Ski Centre was on sale with Auction House Scotland.

The online auction began at 12pm on Tuesday and was scheduled to run for 48 hours but was abruptly halted on Wednesday afternoon due to what was described as a “pre-auction sale.” At the time the auction was brought to a stop the listing had attracted no bids.

The sale price and identity of the purchaser have not been revealed.

Ravaged by fire in August 2014, the historic hotel is a ruined shell and the value lies in the size of the site and its Highland setting.

The almost 3.5 acre site backs onto the Shee Water and is on the route of long distance walk the Cateran Trail.

© Freddie Phillips/summonedbyfells

It comes with planning permission for a new restaurant and bar, and 18 holiday lodges, with the plan backed by Cairngorm National Park, in which the site lies.

Auction House Scotland said: “Situated in the Cairngorms National Park on the A93 Old Military Road, is the site of the former Spittal of Glenshee Hotel.

“The site itself extends to 3.46 acres and backs onto the Shee Water. Once, the hotel was popular with tourists and as a stop off for those travelling through the Cairngorm National Park.

“The former hotel was once a busy hotel and also a popular stop off point for those looking for refreshments, something that has been missed on the popular tourist route since the hotel had to close.”

© Unknown

There has been a hostel or inn at the site of the Spittal of Glenshee for centuries. Dundee Ski Club used the Spittal Hotel as a meeting place for decades. The Spittal Hotel burned down in 1959 and was rebuilt in a Scandinavian style, with this building surviving until the fire of 2014.