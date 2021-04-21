PROPERTY: Georgian hunting lodge, cottage, bothy and 50 acres on the banks of Loch Lomond

Surrounded by woodland, with the three munros of Ben Vorlich, Ben Ime and Ben Vane behind and the glittering water of Loch Lomond in front, Inversnaid Lodge enjoys an amazing setting.

The Georgian lodge was built in 1790 and sits in 50 acres of its own grounds on the eastern side of Loch Lomond.

Built traditionally, with stone walls and a slate roof, the lodge has nine en suite bedrooms and was previously used as a retreat for photographers.

With such a wonderful setting every bedroom benefits from a view, either of Loch Lomond or the mountains that rear behind the lodge.

The main reception rooms are all done on a grand scale with high ceilings, cornices, open fires and bay windows to enjoy the views from.

Next to the house is a three bedroom cottage adjoining the former stable building. There’s also a bothy which may offer scope for development.

The jewel in the crown of Inversnaid Lodge is its land. It comes with more than 50 acres, including woodland, hillside and large tracts of agricultural land.

Badgers, pine martens, foxes and red squirrels are daily garden visitors, while roe and red deer are regularly seen and the occasional otter ventures up the stream taking a shortcut from Loch Lomond to Loch Arklet. Herons, ducks and geese frequent

the ponds. Golden eagle, osprey, black-throated diver and black grouse can often be seen and breed in the vicinity.

The village lies on the West Highland Way and the nearby Inversnaid Hotel is a popular stopover for hikers on Scotland’s most famous long distance trail.

Inversnaid is a hamlet in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park. Rob Roy MacGregor was once its laird before he became an outlaw. William Wordsworth stayed at Inversnaid in 1803, while Queen Victoria wrote of the area as “particularly fine mountains with serrated tops and a clothing of grass and trees.” Walter Scott immortalised Inversnaid in his novel Lady of the Lake.

This is the first time Inversnaid Lodge has come on the market in more than 35 years and it offers huge scope as either a commercial venture or a magnificent family home.

Inversnaid Lodge is on sale with Savills for offers over £695,000.