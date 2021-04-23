PROPERTY: Beautiful pair of farm cottages on sale in East Neuk

Two traditional farm cottages in rolling countryside near the East Neuk villages of Colinsburgh and Arncroach have gone on sale.

While East Neuk property may have rocketed in value to well beyond the means of ordinary buyers, numbers 2 and 4 Gibliston Farm Cottages are priced at a very reasonable £135,000 and £165,000 respectively.

Number 2 is a tw0-bedroom semi-detached cottage, while number 4 is very similar but benefits from an extra bedroom and a greater degree of modernisation.

Both are being sold by the Balcarres Estate.

Number 4 has around 70 sqm of internal space all on one level and has been upgraded, with new double glazing installed in 2017.

It has a wood burning stove in the living room, a modern kitchen, three spacious bedrooms and open views over farmland from its sunny garden.

Number 2 has one less bedroom and would benefit from some upgrading but it’s offered with an asking price £30,000 lower than its near neighbour.

It has 61 sqm of space, with a living room with open fire, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. It does also have new PVC double glazed windows, however.

Both cottages offer rural living within easy reach of the East Neuk’s coastal villages – and at a price that doesn’t cost the earth.

2 Gilbiston Farm Cottage and 4 Gibliston Farm Cottage, Colinsburgh, are on sale with Galbriath for offers over £135,000 and £165,000 respectively.