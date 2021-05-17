PROPERTY: Five bedroom Howe of Fife cottage with huge 2.2 acre garden on sale for £380k

A handsome stone cottage in the Howe of Fife comes with plenty of internal space and a truly enormous garden.

The Smiddy is tucked in the village of Giffordtown. It’s just a couple of minutes’ drive from the A92 and close to Ladybank and Cupar for train services.

The two story detached house has a beautiful outlook across 2.2 acres of its own grounds.

The semi-rural cottage is built from stone and brick with a tiled roof. The living room has triple aspect windows and a door into a porch. There’s a dining room and kitchen as well as a laundry room, WC and home office. Also on the ground floor is a large family room that could easily be a fifth bedroom.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom has its own en suite and dressing room.

Scope for further development

An adjoining stone barn contains three store rooms. The largest of these measures nearly 600 square feet and has internal access from the main house. With planning permission the outbuilding could be developed into a self contained cottage or further accommodation for the main house.

The jewel in the Smiddy’s crown is its garden. Stretching to 2.2 acres it is simply enormous. It’s bordered by mature trees and contains a huge expanse of lawn. It would make a fantastic play area for children or could be partially fenced off to create a grazing area for horses or livestock. Giffordtown is a stone’s throw from a highly regarded equestrian centre.

It is a lot of house and land for an asking price of offers over £380,000. The property market is booming at the moment and a closing date for the Smiddy has been set less than a week after it came onto the market.

The Smiddy is on sale with Thorntons for offers over £380,000. A closing date of Wednesday May 25 at 12pm has been set.