PROPERTY: Landmark Perth Road building restored by new architect owner

One of the most prominent buildings in Dundee’s West End has been beautifully restored by its new owner.

Number 140 Perth Road is the new office of architect Jon Frullani. He acquired the 19th Century building in 2019 and spent the past year upgrading and converting it.

The building was stripped back to its bare walls and fully rewired, re-plumbed. Heritage double glazed windows were fitted. Wherever possible original features were retained and restored.

Original flagstones and tiling were uncovered. The stone, iron and timber staircase was restored to its original glory. An exposed stone wall makes an eye catching feature in the main office.

Iconic building

The office has an open plan area for architects and other staff to use and a meeting room for clients. The staff room has pool table and arcade machine for workers to enjoy a bit of downtime.

The practice, which employs around 17 people, was formerly based in a converted shipping container at Dundee’s Greenmarket.

Steeped in history

The Perth Road building dates from around 1830 and was further extended later in the 19th Century. The B-listed building was originally a manse and was then the City Analysts’ office from the 1950s to the 1970s, when it became an antiques showroom.

Latterly it housed bars and restaurants, including Indian outlets Spice and Mint. One of Dundee’s favourite pubs, the Art Bar, still occupies the basement level.

Jon Frullani studied architecture at Dundee University and set up his practice in 2012.

Jon, 40, said: “The restoration project has been a lot of work. We’ve probably spent more than we should have but it’s a beautiful building and it deserved to be given the best possible treatment.

“We’ve started to bring our staff in on a blended working basis and they’re all thoroughly enjoying being in the new building.

“On a personal note I studied just across the road so there’s a great connection with my former university. I look forward to establishing closer links with Dundee University and we are hoping to do something around the Degree Show.”