PROPERTY: Handsome country house and lodge by the River Tay in Stanley

By Jack McKeown
August 10 2021, 11.31am
Post Thumbnail

Otterstones and the Lodge by the Tay both occupy a glorious riverside location.

Built in 1989, the main house and adjacent three-bedroom lodge are on the outskirts of the village of Stanley.

Perth is only eight miles distant yet Otterstones feels a world away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Otterstones

The four-bedroom main house has a circular drawing room that is a nod to the roundhouses which were once a feature of Scotland’s agricultural architecture.

The drawing room has a log burning stove and is open plan with to a music and dining room, with the areas divided by differing floor levels.

The current owners added a conservatory on the south side of Otterstones. It opens onto a raised deck which is a magical place to watch the river flow by. A red four oven AGA and timber units give the kitchen a cheerful, farmhouse feel.

The library/study has a bay window looking over the river. A raised landing by the staircase offers a second office space. Upstairs, the master bedroom has picture windows, en suite, dressing room and a balcony facing the river. There are three further bedrooms, all with en suites and river views.

The Lodge by the Tay

The Lodge by the Tay was originally built as garaging and workshop space before being converted into a charming three-bedroom house. An open plan living room/kitchen is on the first floor to maximise the river views. There is a bedroom and bathroom at ground level, and two more bedrooms and a shower room upstairs. The roof houses an array of solar panels.

The Lodge has its own private garden, barbecue area, and a hot tub to enjoy a glass or two of wine from. The owners use the Lodge as a holiday let, which brings in a steady income stream.

Otterstones and the Lodge by the Tay are set in just under three acres of garden and woodland. A flowing expanse of lawn is edged by a 200 metre beech hedge. A small gate leads through to the river and its sandy beach. Behind the house is an arboretum, with woodland walks through giant redwoods and Turkish oaks.

Otterstones and the Lodge on the Tay are on sale with Savills for offers over £965,000. There is a closing date of Friday August 13 at 12pm.

 

