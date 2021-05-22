ROAD TEST: Ford Puma ST top of the SUV hot hatches

Ford’s Puma is the current Scottish Car of the Year.

Given out by the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers (of which yours truly is president) the award was given to the Puma for its blend of good looks, practicality and entertaining road manners.

Ford hasn’t rested on its laurels, quickly bringing to market a hot hatch version.

The Puma ST features a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 200hp.

That’s enough to launch it from 0-62 in an extremely brisk 6.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 137mph.

The Puma is already a handsome car and the ST body kit, which includes front and rear styling and snazzy red brake calipers, only enhances its head-turning looks.

Prices start at £28,495, and my test car came with options including a power opening tailgate and Driver Assistance Pack that brought the cost up to £30,495.

The Puma is based on the same platform as the Fiesta, which is undoubtedly the best handling supermini.

A true driver’s car

Being 3cm taller you’d think the Puma might not be as entertaining but you’d be wrong. It’s a superb driver’s car, with an agile feel, sharp handling and precise steering.

This is thanks in part to stiffer suspension, stronger anti-roll bars and the addition of various drive modes. On some favourite backroads between Arbroath and Forfar it gripped like a limpet through corners without a jot of body roll. Push the accelerator emerging from a bend and it surges forward.

Frankly it handles better than any SUV has the right to. For an extra £950 you can add a Performance Pack which adds a limit slip differential, improving handling even further.

Inside there’s ST badging, a flat-bottomed sports steering wheel and Recaro sports seats.

Passenger room front and back is good for a fairly compact car and boot space is excellent too.

When you’re not using the Puma ST’s power it’s a very usable everyday drive, with the firm suspension all that gives away the fact it’s a performance car.

The Puma is front-wheel drive only but it has plenty of grip and only those living in the back of beyond will notice the absence of four wheel traction.

Competitively priced, great looking and outstanding to drive, it’s hard to think of a more capable performance SUV.