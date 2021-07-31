ROAD TEST: Tiny electric Honda e supplies big fun in the city

The Honda e is a car built for a particular job.

Tiny, very cute and crammed with technology it’s the perfect car for city dwellers. With a compact 35.5kWh battery it is not a car for those who regularly drive from one side of the country to the other.

Officially its range is 125 miles but in real world driving you’re more likely to get around 95-100 miles. In winter time with heater, demister, heated seats, lights and stereo all on that might dip to 80 or 85 miles.

It will get you from Dundee to Edinburgh or Glasgow on a single charge. If you’re planning to drive to the South of England or tour the Highlands the little e is most definitely not the car for you.

But that’s not what it’s designed for. The Honda e is a car aimed squarely at town and city dwellers who do most of their mileage in the urban environment.

Used for that purpose it is absolutely brilliant.

Honda flew me down to Wokingham to spend a day test driving their range. The Honda e was by far the most fun I had during the day. On busy roads it was a joy to drive. The electric motor zooms from 0-62mph in just 8.3 seconds and acceleration is instant, making it easy to nip out of junctions.

Retro styling and futuristic cabin

Its looks are like nothing else. Honda has gone for a cute, retro design and the e is a head turning little car that hearkens back to superminis from the 1960s and 70s.

Inside, however, things are bang up to date. A stunning widescreen runs the full width of the dashboard, displaying everything from the map to the battery status and what’s on the radio. Buttons and dials are used for heating controls, and there is inlaid wood around the dash and centre console. It really is lovely.

There’s plenty of room for two adults, space in the back for kids, and a modest boot.

The Honda e costs just over £26,000 once the government’s electric car grant is taken into account. That’s a lot for a small car but it should cost pennies to run and Honda has a reputation for bulletproof reliability.

I only spent an hour with the car but I came away thoroughly impressed. Honda have promised to send an e up to Scotland for me to spend a week with. Look out for an in-depth review later in the year.